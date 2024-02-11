Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated The Transaction Between Premier Grease Recycling & Services LLC and Texas Feed Fat Co., Inc.
Abilene, TX, February 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Premier Grease Recycling & Services LLC is a waste oil and removal company headquartered in Abilene, Texas. The company provides recycling services to their clients, supplemental container system installation, and repairs at client facilities.
Founded in 2019 by William “Chris” Brown, the company expanded and gained two additional locations in San Marcos and Lubbock, Texas. They serve a diversified client base ranging from extensive manufacturing facilities to small, local restaurants throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
Texas Feed Fat Company, Inc. was founded in 1974 in Denison, Texas. The company began by specializing in marketing fats and oils to the cattle and poultry feeding industries throughout the United States. The present owners of the family run business, Kirk and Cecily Sehihase continue the company’s growth and have locations currently in both Hereford, Texas, and Durant, Oklahoma. The business is committed to removing grease and recycling recovered cooking oil into value-added products such as animal feed fats and biofuels.
Benchmark International brought several buyers to the table for this opportunity and provided multiple offers to the seller for his review and consideration. The Benchmark International process struck true, resulting in an offer that the seller was prepared to move forward with due not only to the structure of the deal but also to the connection that was strengthened with the buyer throughout the process.
“Texas Feed Fat has been in business for 50 years as of this year. We are excited about our new growth and look forward to another 50 years. This industry can be difficult but equally as rewarding, so Texas Feed Fat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”– Ceciley Sehi,Vice President
“It was a pleasure to work with our client, Chris, and we are all very happy for him regarding the positive outcome achieved throughout this process. We look forward to continuing to watch Premier Grease and Texas Feet Fat grow in the future and wish everyone the best.”- Senior Transaction Associate Emilia Muniz, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
