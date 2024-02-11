The Clean Team OKC Offers New Commercial Cleaning Services
The Clean Team OKC announces new commercial cleaning services.
Oklahoma City, OK, February 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Clean Team OKC, a leading provider of professional cleaning services, proudly announces the expansion of its offerings to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and residents in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.
With a commitment to excellence and a reputation for delivering top-notch cleaning solutions, The Clean Team OKC now provides a comprehensive suite of services, including:
1. Final Construction Cleaning: Specialized cleaning to ensure a pristine finish after construction projects, leaving spaces ready for occupancy.
2. Janitorial Services: Customized and reliable janitorial solutions tailored to the unique requirements of commercial spaces, promoting a clean and productive environment.
3. Home Cleaning: Residential cleaning services designed to enhance the comfort and cleanliness of homes, ensuring a healthy living space.
4. Move In/Out Cleaning: Thorough cleaning services for those moving in or out, guaranteeing a fresh start for new occupants or leaving a property in impeccable condition.
5. Junk Removal: Efficient and eco-friendly removal of unwanted items, de-cluttering spaces and promoting sustainability through responsible disposal.
6. Disinfecting: Comprehensive disinfection services using industry-approved methods, safeguarding spaces against germs, viruses, and bacteria.
7. Power Washing: High-pressure washing services to rejuvenate exteriors, removing dirt, grime, and stains to restore surfaces to their original brilliance.
"At The Clean Team OKC, we understand the importance of a clean and healthy environment for both businesses and residents. Our expanded service offerings aim to meet the diverse needs of our community, providing reliable and professional cleaning solutions," said Christy Kelley, at The Clean Team OKC.
Clients can trust The Clean Team OKC to deliver quality results with a focus on customer satisfaction. Whether it's a post-construction cleanup, daily janitorial services, or specialized disinfection needs, The Clean Team OKC stands ready to exceed expectations.
For more information or to schedule services, please contact:
The Clean Team OKC
PO Box 864 Mustang, OK 73064
www.cleanteamokc.com
About The Clean Team OKC:
The Clean Team OKC is a trusted provider of professional cleaning services, dedicated to delivering excellence in commercial and residential cleaning. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, The Clean Team OKC takes pride in transforming spaces into clean, inviting environments.
