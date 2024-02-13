STN, Inc. Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List
Pleasanton, CA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named STN, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.
The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
STN Incorporated
Strategy
STN, Inc. believes understanding where clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in STN’s ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in the 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they’re connecting and empowering technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
