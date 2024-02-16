For Good, For All. The Gateway Family YMCA Launches 2024 Annual Support Campaign.
YMCA Launches Annual Campaign to Support Community Needs and YMCA Financial Assistance
Elizabeth, NJ, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA announced the launch of their 2024 Annual Support Campaign with a goal of raising $350,000 by May to support financial assistance for those in need in the local community. Celebrating this year’s theme of “For GOOD, For ALL”, The Gateway Family YMCA is hosting Kick Off events at all branches, open to the community. YMCA Annual Campaign donations help to ensure that everyone has access to vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Every day, The Gateway Family YMCA works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing unique challenges faced by individuals and families. The Gateway Family YMCA uses financial gifts to help those in need participate in programs such as child care, drowning prevention efforts, chronic disease prevention, employment skills training, teen leadership programs, supportive housing and social services.
“When you give to The Gateway Family YMCA, you are providing support to programs and services that help strengthen our local community,” stated Joseph Venezia, Leadership Council Chairperson, YMCA Board of Directors. Last year, The Gateway Family YMCA provided over $500,000 in financial assistance for membership, programs and services to the communities served in Northern Middlesex County and Eastern Union County.
As one of America’s most impactful nonprofits, the Y works to close the equity gap in communities nationwide. The Y is the leading childcare provider in the country, a provider of hundreds of educational, health, social and economic programs and one of the last community spaces left in our neighborhoods.
“At the core of our mission, the Y is about helping individuals reach their full potential. From safe spaces to academic achievement to family well-being and more, when you donate to the Y, you’re giving those in need the opportunity to thrive,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO. “Every day, our community faces new challenges that create a greater need for the work we do to provide equitable access to essential services and well-being. YMCA donors and volunteers are the heroes that make the difference in the communities we serve.”
Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA helps individuals and families build and maintain healthy habits for spirit, mind and body in their everyday lives, and children discover who they are and what they can achieve under the guidance of caring adults who believe in their potential. With a mission of serving all, the Y brings together people from all backgrounds to provide leadership and learning, volunteerism and housing, and a spirit of service working together to improve the local community.
“From early learning and after school care to chronic disease prevention and WISE community services, water safety and summer camp to housing and support groups, the Y’s programs and services help ensure everyone can thrive,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP/COO.
“The Y is a place for anyone who needs us, but we can’t do it without the help of our community partners, donors, and volunteers. We rely on Annual Campaign donations to enable us to continue to provide the supportive services necessary to serve all,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. To support the YMCA’s 2024 Annual Campaign, visit www.tgfymca.org/donate
he Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. Annual Campaign donations are tax-deductible.
To find out how to get involved and support The Gateway Family YMCA’s cause, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622 and the Youth Development Branch at 908-355-3061.
