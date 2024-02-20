Learn More About Summer Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA is Offering Summer Camp Information Sessions This Spring
Rahway, NJ, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It’s never too early to begin thinking about Summer Camp and researching the best opportunities for your child to thrive. The Gateway Family YMCA understands the unique needs of children and families, providing transformational Summer Camp experiences for hundreds of children throughout Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County each year. Learn more about Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA this Spring at YMCA Summer Camp Parent Information Sessions.
Hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth, Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Avenue, Union and Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway, Summer Camp Parent Information Sessions are scheduled on March 21 6:00-8:00pm, April 20 12:00-2:00pm and May 16 5:00-7:00pm.
Parents are invited to join YMCA Camp Directors for tips on getting the most out of your child’s camp experience, transition from school to camp, summer safety and fun! Advance registration is optional, with additional information available at www.tgfymca.org/events.
“Kids need to feel both physically and emotionally safe to be comfortable, reach their full potential and thrive. When you drop your child off at The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Day Camp, parents can rest assured that their total well-being will be nurtured and supported by our caring Y staff team role models. We are committed to ensuring that their experience exceeds all expectations,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
At Y Summer Day Camp, kids can develop skills and self-confidence, make new friendships, and gain a sense of belonging – all while having tons of fun. From games and sports to arts and crafts to outdoor adventures to STEAM and academic enrichment, a Y Summer Day Camp experience offers kids the chance to learn new things and enjoy new adventures.
The Gateway Family YMCA began registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp in January at all branches. Camp is available in one-week sessions for Pre-K Age 3 through Grade 6. Registration is first come, first serve and parents are reminded to register early.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information on Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org/day-camp or contact The Gateway Family YMCA Elizabeth Branch 908—355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622 or Rahway Branch 732-388-0057.
