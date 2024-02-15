AMPP Champions Leadership and Inclusion at 2024 Annual Conference + Expo with Valuing Voices Forum
AMPP aims to provide its members with valuable events designed to empower leaders and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace at the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo.
Houston, TX, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is set to enrich its members with insightful events dedicated to equipping leaders and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. The breakfast and forum are part of the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo, scheduled for March 3 – 7, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Our mission is to build an inclusive community of excellence where every voice is valued,” said Kailey Dharam of Dairyland, co-chair of the event. “The AMPP Valuing Voices Forum provides an opportunity for AMPP members to learn about topics like the importance of diversity in growing our industry, the power of inclusion, and the role of leadership in creating a people-first environment.”
The Valuing Voices Breakfast is scheduled for 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, and will feature John Rogers, Director of Global DEI and Talent Acquisition at Jensen Hughes. Rogers will lead "From Inception to Inclusion: Fostering a DEI Program at Jensen Hughes," an engaging session highlighting the progression of DEI initiatives within the industry. He will offer a detailed exploration of the DEI program at Jensen Hughes, tracing its journey from its beginnings to its current successes and future directions. Participants will learn about the practical approaches and obstacles faced in developing DEI communities, focusing on the importance of leadership commitment, active employee participation, and ongoing education in creating a welcoming and inclusive workplace environment.
Following breakfast, all conference attendees can participate in the free, interactive AMPP Valuing Voices Forum led by speaker Casey Mackert from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. The Forum will explore lessons from “The Ideal Team Player,” a book authored by Patrick Lencioni. Ms. Mackert will share practical tools for recognizing, recruiting, and nurturing the perfect team players across various organizations. This session is designed for leaders eager to foster a collaborative culture, human resources professionals searching for genuine team players, and employees aiming to become indispensable members of their teams. Sponsored by MESA, this forum is co-chaired by Kailey Dharam, Mary Macedo of Equity Engineering Group, and Kelsey May of MESA.
“Valuing Voices affirms that we achieve great results not at the expense of people, but by including, honoring, strengthening, and celebrating their unique contributions,” Dharam said. “We are thrilled to facilitate an opportunity for members to learn and grow their leadership influence, whether they are in a formal leadership position or not.”
As previously noted, all conference participants can attend the free workshop. Breakfast tickets are an additional $15 each for students and $25 for all others. https://ace.ampp.org/registration
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
