Medicare Insurance Association Adds 2024 Statistics Resource
Los Angeles, CA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An online resource presenting the most relevant data and statistics regarding Medicare insurance has been launched by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Medicare is a complex and difficult to understand program,” declares Jesse Slome, AAMSI director. “Finding the most relevant and current information should be easy. To help seniors and others looking for information, we make available the 2024 Medicare Insurance Resource Center.”
The organization director noted that pertinent information will be posted on the Association’s website. “We focus on what seniors call us looking for,” Slome explains. “They want to know what coverage costs, what people are buying and who are the larger and better insurance companies offering plans.”
Initial information posted focuses on Medicare Supplement insurance, often commonly referred to as Medigap. “The information will be continually added to,” Slome notes. “We’ll be adding pertinent information on Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans (Medicare Part D).
“Often we add information following a query from a senior,” Slome adds. “We know that what typically interests one senior will be of interest to many others.”
To access the 2024 Medicare Insurance Statistics Resource Center, go to https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-statistics-2024/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. The organization makes available the leading online directory enabling seniors to find local Medicare insurance agents in their Zip Code. To use the directory, go to: https://medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
