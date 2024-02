The AngelWing Project Presents Still Rising, a Black History Celebration Performance at the Chesapeake Arts Center

Glen Burnie, MD, February 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Still Rising is a celebration of hearts and souls that have ascended from unimaginable depths to soar, to climb, to emerge, to lift, to elevate, and uplift the human experience. It is a diasporic view of some of the African American people and stories that shape our world. Through drama, music, poetry, and dance, audiences will be lifted as we learn and celebrate the strength and celebrate a people on a journey to matter in large and small ways to the utmost degree.Still Rising honors black entertainers from the past who paved the way for so many wonderful entertainers today, some known and many unsung. It can be summed up with a quote from the performance, "This is not your sad Black history story, because even through the pain and the struggles, it is all part of the rising. Yes, there is heartache in the rising but there is joy in the rising, there is achievement in the rising, there is genius in the rising, there is pride in the rising, there is drama in the rising, there is poetry in the rising, there is dancing in the rising, there is song in the rising, there is power in the rising, God is in the rising."Still Rising PerformersGregory TowlerNefertari RasaqMichael “Hooch” DandridgeCatrisha WattsNoa WattsVincent StovallRegina Gail MalloyShiloh WattsZoie VincentAaron RowellTracy “Symphony” HallKike AyodejiAngela WhittakerRobert FreemonKameron KingTabitha BrooksCreative Director - Angela WilsonDates and Times: Saturday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m.Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m.Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 for seniorsChesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194194 Hammonds LaneBrooklyn Park, MD 21225