Startup India Mentor, Founder of PARENTNashik Shreekant Patil Empowers MSMEs at MSME Leadership Summit 2024 Hosted by AACCI in Mumbai

The Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) hosted the MSME Leadership Summit 2024 at The Club Mumbai in Andheri, marking a significant milestone in Maharashtra's business landscape. The event provided a platform for sharing insights, collaboration, and recognition of achievements within the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The event was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs from South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Iran, and other African countries.