Year Two of the PromoStandards Annual Tech Summit Closes as a Success After Increased Attendance from Year One
Bethlehem, PA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its second annual Tech Summit, hosted in St. Pete Beach, Florida, February 5-7 at the Don Cesar Hotel. Approximately 200 attendees from over 75 business distributors, providers, and suppliers dove into industry-forward experiences with keynote speakers and educational tracks highlighting the latest innovations and trends in the promotional products industry. Notable achievements of the networking event included a robust call to action to drive faster standards adoption, new services announcements, and significant alterations and improvements to existing services.
“It was amazing to see the degree of collaboration within the tech community,” said Catherine Graham, Co-Founder and CEO at commonsku and Chair of the PromoStandards 2024 Executive Committee. PromoStandards’ purpose for its 2024 Tech Summit was to provide experiences and resources to promotional product distributors, providers, and suppliers, empowering those professionals to drive efficiency in the industry forward and faster. “Attendees left the conference feeling energized and with some great ideas from the broad range of speakers on topics from cyber security to better project management," added Graham.
The keynote speakers and their respective presentations included:
· Stephen Reynolds, CIPP/US, CISSP, Partner at McDermott Will & Emery with AI & Cybersecurity Legal Trends
· Andrew Larsen, Ph.D., Director of Data Science at Jobcase, Inc. with Generating Value from Data: Building a Data Science Practice
· Jana Markowitz, Founder and Principal Consultant of The Collective Mind with The Key to Successful Projects
In conjunction with the keynote speakers’ presentations, several topics of the various sessions throughout the three-day event included artificial intelligence in the promotional products industry, NetSuite implementations, integration needs of decorators, and customer data management with SOC 2.
Sessions and industry technology round tables also provided PromoStandards insight and educational resources for standard integration and optimization, covering topics such as an introduction to PromoStandards, PromoStandards directory APIs (application programming interfaces) implementation, best practices, and more.
The PromoStandards People of the Year Awards took place on the final day of the 2024 Tech Summit, honoring the awardees for supplier, service provider, and distributor persons of the year.
· Supplier Person of the Year, Beki Ellis, Information Technology at SanMar
· Service Provider Person of the Year, Mehmet Buber, Chief Technology Officer at Web Services Pro Inc.
· Distributor Person of the Year, Erica Griffitt, Senior Software Engineer at Staples Promotional Products
On the organization’s Annual Tech Summit, Senior Vice President at Facilisgroup and Vice Chair of the PromoStandards 2024 Executive Committee, Amy Rabideau, stated, “Our continued vision for PromoStandards is to collaborate and develop open standards that foster transparency and trust for all industry participants, which improves the customer experience, reduces transactional touches, and accelerates go-to-market activities. Our Annual Technology Summit allows that to happen in real-time, along with celebrating our successes, creating networking opportunities, and building lasting collaborations.”
"The 2024 PromoStandards Tech Summit was a huge success,” said Philip Gergen, CIO at Koozie Group and Treasurer of the PromoStandards 2024 Executive Committee. “There were many great sessions with vital information for any technologist in the Promotional Products Industry.”
PromoStandards is confident that the year-two success and increased attendance from year one are predictions of the summit’s staying power potential to become a staple event on the promotional product industry calendar.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences.
