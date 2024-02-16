The Old Schoolhouse® Announces Nationwide Expansion of Church Schoolhouses Through the Schoolhouse Network
Gray, TN, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Old Schoolhouse®, a decades-long leader in homeschool education and resources, is excited to announce the nationwide expansion of its homeschool co-ops: Church Schoolhouses through the Schoolhouse Network. This initiative marks a significant step in providing accessible, community-driven educational environments for homeschooling families across the United States.
Bringing Homeschooling to the Heart of Communities
Nationwide Network: The Schoolhouse Network is extending its reach, establishing Church Schoolhouses in various communities, offering local families a unique blend of home education and community support at the local church level.
Innovative Learning Spaces: These Church Schoolhouses provide a dynamic, flexible learning environment, blending the benefits of homeschooling with the resources and communal aspects of traditional schooling.
Why Church Schoolhouses?
Community Focus: Church Schoolhouses foster a sense of community, allowing homeschooling families to connect, share resources, and support each other.
Diverse Educational Opportunities: These spaces offer a range of educational activities for homeschooled students and their parents, like classes (PK-12th grade), workshops, and group learning experiences like regular field trips, enhancing the homeschooling journey.
Join the Movement
The Old Schoolhouse® invites families, educators, and community leaders to join this fast-growing initiative. The expansion of Church Schoolhouses represents an opportunity to reshape the educational landscape, offering a nurturing and collaborative approach to homeschooling.
About The Old Schoolhouse®: The Old Schoolhouse® is dedicated to supporting homeschooling families with resources, guidance, and innovative solutions like the Schoolhouse Network. With a commitment to excellence and community, we continue to empower and inspire families on their homeschooling journey.
Contact Us for More Information
To learn more about the Schoolhouse Network and how to get involved with Church Schoolhouses, don't hesitate to contact publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com. To start or join a Schoolhouse in your area, visit: www.JoinSchoolhouse.com. Pastors and church leaders can visit: www.ChurchSchoolhouse.com.
Contact
The Old Schoolhouse®Contact
Gena Suarez
1-888-718-4663
https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com
