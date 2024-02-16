Updated Edition of the “Handbook of Obesity,” Edited by Former Pennington Biomedical Executive Directors Dr. George Bray and Dr. Claude Bouchard, Now Available
Baton Rouge, LA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The two-volume set of the “Handbook of Obesity,” edited by former Pennington Biomedical Research Center Executive Directors Dr. George Bray and Dr. Claude Bouchard, was recently published by Routledge and CRC Press.
In addition to Drs. Bray and Bouchard, Pennington Biomedical Executive Director Dr. John Kirwan, Associate Executive Director of Population and Public Health Sciences Dr. Peter Katzmarzyk, Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education Dr. Leanne Redman, and Director of the Metamor Institute Dr. Philip Schauer served as associate editors.
“The ‘Handbook of Obesity’ is the most comprehensive and unique reference work in the field of obesity research, care and treatments,” Dr. Kirwan said. “No other work of its kind has brought together this much knowledge and insight from international experts, along with having Dr. George Bray and Dr. Claude Bouchard, eminent leaders in obesity research, serving as editors.”
Dr. Kirwan added, “Pennington Biomedical is pleased to be a part of this essential work for health care providers, researchers and students in search of an up-to-date guide for diagnosing and treating patients living with obesity.”
The two-volume set of the “Handbook of Obesity” comprises the 4th edition of Volume 1 and the 5th edition of Volume 2 of the handbook. Volume 1 was written by global experts and covers the basic science aspects under the broad topic areas of epidemiology, etiology, and pathophysiology of obesity. Divided into five sections and detailed in 66 chapters, this edition covers the important advances occurring over the past decades. With a focus on science of obesity and factors participating in the etiology of obesity, this topic is studied from biological, behavioral, and environmental perspectives.
Volume 2 spotlights clinical applications for evaluation, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of obesity. It covers the several major developments that occurred between the previous and the new edition, including the effect of COVID-19 on people with obesity, the concept of “precision medicine” and new medications approved by the FDA aiding patients with obesity weight loss of 15 to 20 percent.
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. The Center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is affiliated with LSU. The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 480 employees within a network of 40 clinics and research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical a state-of-the-art research facility on a 222-acre campus in Baton Rouge.
