AMPP Announces Winners of the 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants
AMPP has announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants.
Houston, TX, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, unveiled the recipients of its 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants. These grants, a cornerstone of AMPP's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the corrosion and coatings industry, aim to support members of historically excluded and intentionally marginalized populations.
This year's grant program, part of AMPP's innovative EMERG initiative, underscores the organization's dedication to engaging, magnetizing, educating, raising, and guiding the next generation of industry professionals. EMERG seeks to introduce students and young professionals to the field and provide comprehensive educational and vocational training opportunities to various participants, including veterans.
“AMPP's commitment to diversity and inclusion, through initiatives like the EMERG program and the annual grants, reflects its dedication to building a more inclusive, skilled, and dynamic corrosion and coatings industry,” said Kim Ray, Director of the EMERG Student Outreach Program.
The 2024 Diversity and Inclusion Grant recipients exemplify the program's mission to create a more inclusive and diverse industry landscape:
· Adetunji Makinde from Lagos, Nigeria, aspires to leverage the grant to gain certifications and training to break professional limitations and fulfill his entrepreneurial ambitions in the corrosion and coating industry.
· Elizabeth Bradshaw, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, plans to use the grant to embark on a corrosion and coating inspector career, aiming to pave the way for more women in this male-dominated field.
· Pooi Ying Choong from Subang Jaya, Malaysia, intends to utilize the grant to enhance her technical skills and knowledge in cathodic protection (CP), aspiring to become a leading female and role model serving the industry in her region.
· Roman Rodriquez Flores in Baytown, Texas, USA, looks forward to expanding his knowledge and qualifications, opening new career opportunities and taking on leadership roles within AMPP, especially for Spanish-speaking members in the United States.
· Seyiwa Kope of Toronto, Canada, is eager to advance his career as a corrosion and coating specialist, contributing to alleviating the skilled coating inspector shortage in Nigeria and, by extension, Africa.
The grant amounts, ranging from $500 to $2,500, are tailored to meet the specific needs of each recipient, as demonstrated through their compelling applications.
"The lack or almost no involvement by females with high technical capabilities and certification in both fieldwork and theoretical knowledge concurrently is a prevalent issue in our region,” Choong said. “This grant will serve as a steppingstone for me to pursue my passion in CP and will give me an opportunity to serve my region, too.”
For more information about the EMERG programs and how to get involved, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/emerg-student-outreach.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
