Special Kids Special Families Celebrates 25 Years Serving the Pikes Peak Region with Bowl for the Green Event
Special Kids Special Families has been serving the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado for 25 years. This year's anniversary festivities include their 15th Annual Bowl-A-Rama event to help raise funds for program for individuals with disabilities.
Colorado Springs, CO, February 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 2024 marks a considerable milestone for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) – a celebration of 25 years of service. SKSF launched with a handful of staff, no vehicles, 1 program, and served less than 50 clients. Today they’ve grown to more than 100 dedicated staff, 16 vehicles providing rides to essential appointments, more than 10 dynamic and wide-ranging critical service offerings, and serve more than 700+ amazing clients annually. One thing that has remained for 25 years, and will continue far beyond, is their commitment to making the Pikes Peak region the best community in the nation for individuals with disabilities, their families, and caregivers by offering high-quality, compassionate, wraparound care.
As part of this year’s celebration, SKSF will host their 15th annual “Bowl for the Green” Bowl-A-Rama, a fundraising event to help raise money for SKSF programs for individuals with disabilities and their families. It’s a fun St. Patrick’s Day themed casual event for all ages and abilities where participants bowl and win prizes for their efforts. This event will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 2–4pm at King Pin Lanes (3410 N Academy Blvd.) Admission is $35/adult or $20/child (15 years or younger) which includes a $5 meal voucher to use at the concession area, 2 games of bowling, reserved bowling lane, shoe rental, a drawing and participation in contest prizes. To register or donate visit https://sksfcolorado.org/event/bowl-a-rama/. 100% of donations support resource limited families.
“Through the dedication, passion, and generosity of our supporters and community partners, we’ve made a lasting impact by providing individuals with disabilities and special needs, valuable services to achieve community integration and independence throughout their life,” stated Executive Director, Kevin Porter. Porter went on to say, “Our services to our amazing clients are made possible in part through the generosity of others. Participating in our Bowl for the Green Bowl-a-Rama is a fun way to support and ensure that our valuable services remain.”
Our Bowl-a-Rama event helps fuel success stories like the Woodson family. Ronald and Stacy Woodson have been foster parents with Special Kids Special Families since 2019. They have fostered over 15 children throughout the years, caring for as many as 6 children at a time. They do an amazing job with the children keeping them busy and providing a loving, structured home that allows them to thrive. Mr. and Mrs. Woodson have also fostered two of their grandchildren which resulted in being able to adopt them both successfully. They adopted Ezrah in November of 2022 and Ezekiel in February 2024. Their selflessness and dedication make a profound impact on the lives of these young ones, offering them stability, love, and hope for a brighter future. Foster parents are truly invaluable and make a positive difference in children’s lives every day. SKSF has great gratitude for the incredible love and support that families like the Woodson family provide for children in their care.
If you are interested in making an impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities, or someone you know could benefit from their services, SKSF needs you. Discover how you can make a difference by connecting with SKSF today. SKSF serves families without discrimination including all ethnicities, ages, and situations.
About SKSF: Special Kids Special Families is a non-profit umbrella organization with several unique services designed to support people with disabilities of all ages from early childhood through adults and seniors as well as their families and caregivers. SKSF offers services and programs for individuals with disabilities including:
- Children & Family Services - encompassing Zach’s Place child & respite care center and Child Placement Agency (CPA) for foster and adoption services assisting a wide diversity of children.
- Adult & Senior Services offering day community and center-based programs and Residential Host Home opportunities for adults and seniors with disabilities; and
- Support & Empowerment Services including numerous Behavioral Health offerings, transportation, mentorship, home care, workforce development, and much more.
For more information about SKSF programs, upcoming events and available job opportunities call (719)447-8983 or visit www.SKSFcolorado.org.
Derek Wilson
719-372-5847
www.sksfcolorado.org
sksf@sksfcolorado.org
