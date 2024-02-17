All Aboard on March 1, 2024
On March 1, 2024 EDM artist & music producer Electron will release his latest EDM single “The Captain.”
Lincoln, RI, February 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EDM artist & music producer Electron will release his latest EDM single The Captain. It will be featured on all major music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube & iHeart radio. This song has a total of 3:33 of listening time.
The Captain is a very powerful & emotionally climatic song. It has an addictive guitar melody along with a surprisingly explosive chorus which undoubtedly will become a welcome addition to any listeners musical playlist.
Electron is an American songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from New England with a classical and smooth jazz & EDM background. He has recently written songs with MTV and Sony music EDM/Trance vocalist Alina Renae from Chicago and with BDRM records vocal artist MRS from Los Angeles. His music is a blend of Future Bass, House, Pop, Dubstep, Latin Dance and Chill LoFi. Recommended if you like Seven Lions, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Rooverb, Marshmello & Conro. Electron’s influences include Zedd, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Au5, Conro, Seven Lions & Slander to name a few. Electron is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
Electron says: “I was inspired to write this song in memory of my guitarist/friend who passed away unexpectedly during COVID. We played in bands together for many years growing up. His family called him The Captain because of his strong-willed spirit as a leader. Hence the song name. From a creative standpoint, the song basically wrote itself.”
The outcome is a truly great song which will have a positive impact on listeners for a long time to come.
Please contact: business@electron-music.com for interviews and further info.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itselectron
Twitter: https://twitter.com/itselectron
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itselectron
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/634s2xCVL7a9IG7qZJCRTJ
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZv-vB-hOYBsTLMpDPkHYA?view_as=subscriber
Contact
Edward Ferris
401-722-0717
