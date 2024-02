WORxK Solutions Launches the Black Health Summit - Addressing Critical Health Topics in Celebration of Black History Month

Washington DC, DC, February 18, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Kristy Taylor, a Certified Career and Master Mindset Life Coach, and Founder of WORxK Solutions, LLC, alongside Transformative Wellness and Spiritual Coach, Angela Johnson, are poised to host The Black Health Summit on February 24, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This virtual event is dedicated to delving into critical topics related to minority health, with a specific emphasis on the African American community.The summit proudly presents a stellar lineup of guest speakers, each committed to fostering awareness and providing insights into the health challenges faced by the African American community. The event promises to be a dynamic and engaging experience, encouraging open dialogue and meaningful discussions.Speakers and Topics:Dr. Kristy Taylor, Certified Career and Master Mindset Life Coach, Founder of WORxK Solutions, LLC.Time: 10:00 AMTopic: Health, Wellness, and MindsetAngela Johnson, Transformative Wellness and Spiritual CoachTime: 10:00 AM - 10:15 AMTopic: Chronic Illnesses and Black Health and WellnessDr. Cyntrell Crawford, Adult Psychiatrist, Author, and Podcast HostTime: 10:15 AM - 10:30 AMTopic: Psychological & Emotional Wellness, Bouncing BackNikkimah Davis, Certified Trauma Therapist and Elite Mindset CoachTime: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AMTopic: Youth Mental HealthGeorge Brooks, Mental Health Advocate, CEO, Life CoachTime: 10:45 AM - 11:00 AMTopic: Black Male HealthDr. Brittany Case, Family Nurse Practitioner and Health Equity AdvocateTime: 11:00 AM - 11:15 AMTopic: Black Maternal HealthRaymond Phipps, Breathwork FacilitatorTime: 11:15 AM - 11:30 AMTopic: Crisis Intervention Violence Prevention in Minority CommunitiesDr. Ann Hester, Physician and Author of ‘Patient Empowerment 101’Time: 11:30 AM - 11:45 AMTopic: Navigating the Healthcare System, Self-Efficacy, Patient EmpowermentBradley Troupe, Radiology Administrator and Healthcare ExecutiveTime: 11:45 AM - 12:00 PMTopic: Healthcare Workforce DiversitySpeaker Panel:Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PMKey Highlights:In-depth Insights: Gain valuable insights from renowned professionals on critical health issues affecting the African American community.Practical Strategies: Learn practical strategies for enhancing psychological and emotional well-being, particularly in challenging times.Youth Mental Health Guidance: Receive guidance on addressing and supporting the mental health needs of the youth within the community.Community Empowerment: Explore ways to empower and uplift the community through discussions on black maternal health, crisis intervention, and violence prevention.Diversity in Healthcare: Understand the importance of healthcare workforce diversity and its impact on providing inclusive and equitable healthcare services.Free Registration via EventbriteAs a token of appreciation, registrants will receive a free 10-day health journal.Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to join Dr. Kristy Taylor and an esteemed lineup of speakers in a crucial conversation surrounding minority health. Let's collectively contribute to a healthier and more informed community.