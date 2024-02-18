WORxK Solutions Launches the Black Health Summit - Addressing Critical Health Topics in Celebration of Black History Month
Washington DC, DC, February 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kristy Taylor, a Certified Career and Master Mindset Life Coach, and Founder of WORxK Solutions, LLC, alongside Transformative Wellness and Spiritual Coach, Angela Johnson, are poised to host The Black Health Summit on February 24, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This virtual event is dedicated to delving into critical topics related to minority health, with a specific emphasis on the African American community.
The summit proudly presents a stellar lineup of guest speakers, each committed to fostering awareness and providing insights into the health challenges faced by the African American community. The event promises to be a dynamic and engaging experience, encouraging open dialogue and meaningful discussions.
Speakers and Topics:
Dr. Kristy Taylor, Certified Career and Master Mindset Life Coach, Founder of WORxK Solutions, LLC.
Time: 10:00 AM
Topic: Health, Wellness, and Mindset
Angela Johnson, Transformative Wellness and Spiritual Coach
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Topic: Chronic Illnesses and Black Health and Wellness
Dr. Cyntrell Crawford, Adult Psychiatrist, Author, and Podcast Host
Time: 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM
Topic: Psychological & Emotional Wellness, Bouncing Back
Nikkimah Davis, Certified Trauma Therapist and Elite Mindset Coach
Time: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Topic: Youth Mental Health
George Brooks, Mental Health Advocate, CEO, Life Coach
Time: 10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Topic: Black Male Health
Dr. Brittany Case, Family Nurse Practitioner and Health Equity Advocate
Time: 11:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Topic: Black Maternal Health
Raymond Phipps, Breathwork Facilitator
Time: 11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Topic: Crisis Intervention Violence Prevention in Minority Communities
Dr. Ann Hester, Physician and Author of ‘Patient Empowerment 101’
Time: 11:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Topic: Navigating the Healthcare System, Self-Efficacy, Patient Empowerment
Bradley Troupe, Radiology Administrator and Healthcare Executive
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
Topic: Healthcare Workforce Diversity
Speaker Panel:
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Key Highlights:
In-depth Insights: Gain valuable insights from renowned professionals on critical health issues affecting the African American community.
Practical Strategies: Learn practical strategies for enhancing psychological and emotional well-being, particularly in challenging times.
Youth Mental Health Guidance: Receive guidance on addressing and supporting the mental health needs of the youth within the community.
Community Empowerment: Explore ways to empower and uplift the community through discussions on black maternal health, crisis intervention, and violence prevention.
Diversity in Healthcare: Understand the importance of healthcare workforce diversity and its impact on providing inclusive and equitable healthcare services.
Free Registration via Eventbrite
As a token of appreciation, registrants will receive a free 10-day health journal.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to join Dr. Kristy Taylor and an esteemed lineup of speakers in a crucial conversation surrounding minority health. Let's collectively contribute to a healthier and more informed community.
The summit proudly presents a stellar lineup of guest speakers, each committed to fostering awareness and providing insights into the health challenges faced by the African American community. The event promises to be a dynamic and engaging experience, encouraging open dialogue and meaningful discussions.
Speakers and Topics:
Dr. Kristy Taylor, Certified Career and Master Mindset Life Coach, Founder of WORxK Solutions, LLC.
Time: 10:00 AM
Topic: Health, Wellness, and Mindset
Angela Johnson, Transformative Wellness and Spiritual Coach
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Topic: Chronic Illnesses and Black Health and Wellness
Dr. Cyntrell Crawford, Adult Psychiatrist, Author, and Podcast Host
Time: 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM
Topic: Psychological & Emotional Wellness, Bouncing Back
Nikkimah Davis, Certified Trauma Therapist and Elite Mindset Coach
Time: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Topic: Youth Mental Health
George Brooks, Mental Health Advocate, CEO, Life Coach
Time: 10:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Topic: Black Male Health
Dr. Brittany Case, Family Nurse Practitioner and Health Equity Advocate
Time: 11:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Topic: Black Maternal Health
Raymond Phipps, Breathwork Facilitator
Time: 11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Topic: Crisis Intervention Violence Prevention in Minority Communities
Dr. Ann Hester, Physician and Author of ‘Patient Empowerment 101’
Time: 11:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Topic: Navigating the Healthcare System, Self-Efficacy, Patient Empowerment
Bradley Troupe, Radiology Administrator and Healthcare Executive
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM
Topic: Healthcare Workforce Diversity
Speaker Panel:
Time: 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Key Highlights:
In-depth Insights: Gain valuable insights from renowned professionals on critical health issues affecting the African American community.
Practical Strategies: Learn practical strategies for enhancing psychological and emotional well-being, particularly in challenging times.
Youth Mental Health Guidance: Receive guidance on addressing and supporting the mental health needs of the youth within the community.
Community Empowerment: Explore ways to empower and uplift the community through discussions on black maternal health, crisis intervention, and violence prevention.
Diversity in Healthcare: Understand the importance of healthcare workforce diversity and its impact on providing inclusive and equitable healthcare services.
Free Registration via Eventbrite
As a token of appreciation, registrants will receive a free 10-day health journal.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to join Dr. Kristy Taylor and an esteemed lineup of speakers in a crucial conversation surrounding minority health. Let's collectively contribute to a healthier and more informed community.
Contact
WORxK Solutions, LLCContact
Kristy Taylor
561-907-6859
www.worxksolutions.com
Kristy Taylor
561-907-6859
www.worxksolutions.com
Categories