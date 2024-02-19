QNAP Releases the 30-Bay ZFS-Based All-Flash TS-h3077AFU SATA SSD NAS, Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors
Enterprise all-flash NAS with ZFS-based operating system. Upgradable to 100 GbE for low-latency Media and Entertainment (M&E) production, storage centers, and virtualization.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today introduced the TS-h3077AFU, a highly reliable 30-bay SATA 6 Gb/s all-flash SSD NAS with a ZFS-based operating system, cutting-edge AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 7000 Series processors and integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics.
With up to 1.6M/1.2M iSCSI 4K random read/write IOPS, DDR5 RAM, built-in dual-port 10/2.5 GbE, upgradability to 100 GbE, PCIe Gen 4 expandability, and scalability to petabyte-scale storage, the TS-h3077AFU meets uncompromising performance demands in 4K/8K video workflows, storage centers, and virtualization. The QuTS hero operating system also features ZFS data reduction and SSD optimization, ensuring the utmost performance, lifespan, and efficiency from all-flash investments.
“The TS-h3077AFU redefines the landscape of storage solutions, offering not just capacity but also efficiency and performance for the most demanding business environments. Its capabilities in graphics processing, connectivity, and reliability, provided by the powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series Processor, position it as a game-changer in the industry,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP.
Lixin Zhou, Sr. Director of Marketing of the Embedded Processor Business Uni at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., stated: “We are excited about the launch of the TS-h3077AFU NAS featuring our AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 7000 Series Processors in partnership with QNAP. The integration of our robust AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors alongside QNAP's profound expertise in storage solutions has culminated in a truly groundbreaking product.”
TS-h3077AFU key features:
AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 7000 Series Processors: The first gen of CPUs on the new AMD Socket AM5 platform offers top-tier performance and improved power efficiency when compared to processors of a similar grade. Integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics provides energy-efficient high-quality graphics performance, enabling processing high-resolution multimedia and multitasking.
Long-term and stable supply up to 2030: An ideal choice for organizations requiring matching NAS models for long-term projects.
Optimized for IOPS-demanding applications: Provides ultra-low latency and high IOPS performance, ensuring microsecond response times for critical business systems, and streamlines unstructured data and I/O intensive workloads for virtualization. It satisfies smooth 4K/8K media streaming and post-production, empowering multimedia workflows with faster data transfer, access, and backup for boosted efficiency.
SSD-optimized operating system: The ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system optimizes SSD performance and longevity by incorporating features such as inline data deduplication, QSAL (QNAP SSD Antiwear Leveling), and other advanced technologies.
Up 230 TB capacity: The TS-h3077AFU provides up to 230 TB of raw capacity with thirty 7.68 TB SSDs.
Petabyte-scale storage: Achieve unparalleled performance and vast capacity by pairing a TS-h3077AFU with multiple QNAP’s TL PCIe interface JBOD expansion enclosures. Supporting up to eight 24-bay TL-R2400PES-RP JBOD enclosures, this configuration allows for a storage capacity of 192 drives.
NAS data backup with myQNAPcloud Storage: myQNAPcloud Storage is QNAP-hosted cloud storage that operates 12 data centers worldwide, providing faster cloud service, highest-class of durability, and data immutability. myQNAPcloud Storage only charges for storage space, transmitting data is completely free, offering businesses ensured business continuity planning at budget-friendly prices.
Key specifications
TS-h3077AFU-R7-64G: 2U rackmount, 30 x 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s SSD drive bays, AMD Ryzen™ 7 7000 Series 8-core/16-thread processor (burst up to 5.3 GHz), 64 GB UDIMM DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)
TS-h3077AFU-R5-32G: 2U rackmount, 30 x 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s SSD drive bays, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7000 Series 6-core/12-thread processor (burst up to 5.1 GHz), 32 GB UDIMM DDR5 non-ECC RAM (ECC RAM also supported)
DDR5 memory up to 128 GB (4 x 32 GB), 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, 2 x 10GBASE-T ports, 3 x PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports, 2 x redundant power supplies
For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
