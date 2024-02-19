Jade Solutions, LLC Joins as Signatory to Women’s Empowerment Principles in Partnership with UN Women and UN Global Compact
Germantown, MD, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jade Solutions, LLC has signed on with the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), as a signatory. As a member of the WEPs community of companies, industry associations and chambers of commerce, Jade Solutions has committed to making a difference for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.
About WEPs: The Women’s Empowerment Principles are a set of Principles offering guidance to business on how to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Established by UN Women and UN Global Compact, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.
About Jade Solutions, LLC: Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years’ experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of proposal and grants management support, project management services as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support. Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
