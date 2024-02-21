Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Digital Prism Advisors, Inc. and Mod Op
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Digital Prism helps its clients achieve their growth strategies through technology-driven improvements, enabling market expansion, product innovation, customer acquisition, and efficient operations.
Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science, and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for their clients.
With the acquisition, Mod Op will expand its fast-growing data and technology capabilities for brands, including artificial intelligence. Now a part of Mod Op, Digital Prism’s capabilities can be provided standalone or to power a broader range of marketing solutions for clients, strategy, and execution for creative, communications, technology, digital media, and other digital marketing services.
“We are unwavering in our commitment to help clients unlock the full potential of their data and AI investments. We aim to ensure brands are agile, primed, and fully equipped to seize these transformative opportunities. We are excited to work with Mod Op and look forward to further scaling our expertise and offerings through our partnership.” -Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer Len Gilbert, Digital Prism
“In today’s environment, with rising privacy regulations impacting first-party data collection and a surge in AI investments without clear KPIs or success benchmarks, brands face unparalleled challenges in their digital transformation. By bringing Digital Prism into our portfolio, we’re helping our clients navigate this landscape and empowering them to realize the value of their data and investments in AI.”
-CEO Eric J Bertrand, Mod Op
“We are glad to see this deal have a successful outcome. Clients always feel accomplished when they get a deal that achieves their goals. We hope nothing but the best for Digital Prism in its new home and its future endeavors.” -Senior Associate Nick Woodyard, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International :
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science, and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for their clients.
With the acquisition, Mod Op will expand its fast-growing data and technology capabilities for brands, including artificial intelligence. Now a part of Mod Op, Digital Prism’s capabilities can be provided standalone or to power a broader range of marketing solutions for clients, strategy, and execution for creative, communications, technology, digital media, and other digital marketing services.
“We are unwavering in our commitment to help clients unlock the full potential of their data and AI investments. We aim to ensure brands are agile, primed, and fully equipped to seize these transformative opportunities. We are excited to work with Mod Op and look forward to further scaling our expertise and offerings through our partnership.” -Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer Len Gilbert, Digital Prism
“In today’s environment, with rising privacy regulations impacting first-party data collection and a surge in AI investments without clear KPIs or success benchmarks, brands face unparalleled challenges in their digital transformation. By bringing Digital Prism into our portfolio, we’re helping our clients navigate this landscape and empowering them to realize the value of their data and investments in AI.”
-CEO Eric J Bertrand, Mod Op
“We are glad to see this deal have a successful outcome. Clients always feel accomplished when they get a deal that achieves their goals. We hope nothing but the best for Digital Prism in its new home and its future endeavors.” -Senior Associate Nick Woodyard, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International :
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories