CVMSDC to Host Annual Meeting and ProForum Event in Charlotte, Feb. 27-28

Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host “AMP24” with a theme of “Inclusive Innovation” for its 2024 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on Feb. 27-28 in Charlotte. AMP24 combines the Council’s two signature business meetings and brings together Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Corporate Partners.