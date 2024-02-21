CVMSDC to Host Annual Meeting and ProForum Event in Charlotte, Feb. 27-28
Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host “AMP24” with a theme of “Inclusive Innovation” for its 2024 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on Feb. 27-28 in Charlotte. AMP24 combines the Council’s two signature business meetings and brings together Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Corporate Partners.
Charlotte, NC, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host “AMP24” with a theme of “Inclusive Innovation” for its 2024 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on Feb. 27-28 in Charlotte. AMP24 combines the Council’s two signature business meetings and brings together Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Corporate Partners to highlight achievements and discuss best practices in supplier development. The AMP24 title sponsor is Atrium Health.
Day 1 of AMP24 will feature the CVMSDC Board Meeting and a Networking Jazz Reception. Day 2 will offer a series of events at the UNC-Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, including a breakfast meeting on Inclusive Measurement, a State of the Council presentation, and a midday luncheon featuring a keynote speaker addressing the topic of Inclusive Innovation.
Kaddra Greene-Hall, the Southeast Division Supplier Diversity Program Lead for Atrium Health, said: “Atrium Health is honored to be the title sponsor of this event. In the context of inclusive innovation, supply chain diversity plays a pivotal role in our body of work. Our business diversity program is in position to ensure that an inclusive procurement process is embedded throughout the enterprise, and our collaborative efforts foster innovation, creativity, cost savings and resilience. Working with CVMSDC to bring forth this event to our business community to reiterate this message is a proud moment.”
Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC, said: “This year, the 2024 business theme for CVMSDC is Inclusivity. It is my hope that all AMP24 attendees walk away from the event with new ideas on growing their individual and collective impact through measurement, innovation, opportunity, and most importantly an inclusive mindset.”
About the Council:
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development.
