Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Demetrius of Forty Churches, LLC, Dba Ahlers Meals and a Private Investor
Vandalia, OH, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce a private investor’s acquisition of Demetrius of Forty Churches, DBA Ahlers Meals, a leading home-delivered meal service.
Ahlers Meals is a home-delivered meal service aiming to minimize food insecurity for aging and disabled individuals. It has been operating since 1987. Their services care for grocery shopping and meal-prep tasks, making it easier for those needing daily access to nutritious meals. They have been a staple in the communities of Southwest Ohio for years and look forward to expanding their operations to continue improving the quality of life for those they serve.
The buyer is a distinguished boutique management services company that brings a wealth of experience and resources poised to propel Ahlers Meals into its next phase of growth and development. With a shared dedication to improving the quality of life for their clientele, the acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both entities.
“When Ahlers Meals engaged with Benchmark International, our client knew exactly what he wanted in a partner to grow his business. This is a perfect example of what great outcomes can be achieved when we have a highly motivated seller committed to finding the right acquirer. Mike was a pleasure to work with, and we cannot wait to see what the company achieves over the next few years.” -Senior Deal Analyst Peyton Terry, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Ahlers Meals is a home-delivered meal service aiming to minimize food insecurity for aging and disabled individuals. It has been operating since 1987. Their services care for grocery shopping and meal-prep tasks, making it easier for those needing daily access to nutritious meals. They have been a staple in the communities of Southwest Ohio for years and look forward to expanding their operations to continue improving the quality of life for those they serve.
The buyer is a distinguished boutique management services company that brings a wealth of experience and resources poised to propel Ahlers Meals into its next phase of growth and development. With a shared dedication to improving the quality of life for their clientele, the acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both entities.
“When Ahlers Meals engaged with Benchmark International, our client knew exactly what he wanted in a partner to grow his business. This is a perfect example of what great outcomes can be achieved when we have a highly motivated seller committed to finding the right acquirer. Mike was a pleasure to work with, and we cannot wait to see what the company achieves over the next few years.” -Senior Deal Analyst Peyton Terry, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories