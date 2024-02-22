Announcing 2024 Assured Logistics Summit
National Harbor, MD, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Assured Logistics Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on May 29-30, 2024. The Summit will convene senior leaders across the DoD, military services, and industry to discuss strategies, policies, and innovations that will enable secure, resilient, and responsive military supply chains and logistics operations in support of the Warfighter.
This year’s Assured Logistics Summit will explore how to increase resiliency in supply chains, protect critical manufacturing operations, and enable mobility and freedom of movement when operating in austere, resourced-limited, contested logistics environments. Join the defense logistics community at the 2024 Summit to hear from senior leaders from across DoD, military services, academia, and industry on how they are looking to modernize logistics solutions to maximize the operational readiness and sustainment of the Warfighter.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· General Jacqueline Van Ovost, USAF, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command
· LTG Mark Simerly, USA, Director, Defense Logistics Agency
· RADM Thomas Moreau, USN, Vice Director for Logistics, Joint Staff J4
· Scott McConnell, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, CASCOM
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
· Strengthening Defense Logistics to Deliver Readiness and Lethality in Support of the Warfighter
· Accelerating DoD Supply Chain Resiliency to Sustain Military Operations Around the World
· Optimizing the Sustainment of the Warfighter to Ensure Readiness
· Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Enable Logistics in Contested Environments
· Assured Logistics in the Modern Battlefield: Army Strategies for Efficiency, Adaptability, and Autonomy
· Preserving Logistical and Mobility Dominance to Project and Sustain the Joint Force
· Enabling Greater Cooperation in Logistics Across Allies and Partners to Support Worldwide Operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Annual Assured Logistics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at supplychain.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
This year’s Assured Logistics Summit will explore how to increase resiliency in supply chains, protect critical manufacturing operations, and enable mobility and freedom of movement when operating in austere, resourced-limited, contested logistics environments. Join the defense logistics community at the 2024 Summit to hear from senior leaders from across DoD, military services, academia, and industry on how they are looking to modernize logistics solutions to maximize the operational readiness and sustainment of the Warfighter.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· General Jacqueline Van Ovost, USAF, Commander, U.S. Transportation Command
· LTG Mark Simerly, USA, Director, Defense Logistics Agency
· RADM Thomas Moreau, USN, Vice Director for Logistics, Joint Staff J4
· Scott McConnell, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, CASCOM
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
· Strengthening Defense Logistics to Deliver Readiness and Lethality in Support of the Warfighter
· Accelerating DoD Supply Chain Resiliency to Sustain Military Operations Around the World
· Optimizing the Sustainment of the Warfighter to Ensure Readiness
· Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Enable Logistics in Contested Environments
· Assured Logistics in the Modern Battlefield: Army Strategies for Efficiency, Adaptability, and Autonomy
· Preserving Logistical and Mobility Dominance to Project and Sustain the Joint Force
· Enabling Greater Cooperation in Logistics Across Allies and Partners to Support Worldwide Operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Annual Assured Logistics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at supplychain.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/
Categories