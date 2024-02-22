Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Niryat Bandhu Event in Kolhapur Features Insightful Session by Founder of PARENTNashik & MSME Consultant Shreekant Patil

The Niryat Bandhu seminar, organized by the Kolhapur Engineering Association and supported by EEPC, was a resounding success with over 100 exporters in attendance. The event was aimed at promoting export opportunities and providing valuable information to exporters in Kolhapur. The seminar received positive feedback and was seen as a valuable platform for networking and learning about export promotion.