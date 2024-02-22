Significant Growth in Homeschooling Observed in 2023 with Positive Projections for 2024
Gray, TN, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Old Schoolhouse®, a pivotal entity in the realm of homeschool education, reports a substantial growth in homeschooling during the year 2023. Dr. Brian Ray from the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI.org) supports this observation with compelling data, indicating a continuing upward trend into 2024.
Remarkable Growth in 2023
Increasing Popularity: The homeschooling movement saw a significant rise in 2023, reflecting a growing preference for personalized, flexible educational approaches.
Expert Commentary: Dr. Brian Ray comments, "The remarkable growth in homeschooling during 2023 showcases its solidifying position as a mainstream educational choice."
Encouraging Trends and Statistics
Diverse Participation: A broader range of families embraced homeschooling, demonstrating its appeal across various communities.
Strong Academic Outcomes: Consistent with previous trends, homeschooled students maintain high academic standards.
The Old Schoolhouse®'s Role and Projections for 2024
Resource Provision: In response to this growth, The Old Schoolhouse® continues to offer the leading trade magazine for homeschool families and a popular learning platform for parents of homeschooled students, PK-12th grade: SchoolhouseTeachers.com.
Community Enhancement: The organization strengthens the homeschool community by sharing best practices and fostering connections, such as the Schoolhouse Network, nationwide.
2024 Outlook: Building on the momentum from 2023, the homeschooling movement is expected to gain further traction in 2024, with more families opting for home-based education, as evidenced by the rise of micro-schools, pods, and homeschool co-ops, or "Schoolhouses."
About The Old Schoolhouse®: With a longstanding commitment to homeschooling excellence, The Old Schoolhouse® remains dedicated to empowering families on their educational journey. Its focus is to provide top-quality materials and support that resonate with the evolving needs of homeschoolers.
For More Insights: To find a deeper understanding of the 2023 homeschooling growth and the 2024 projections, please begin a conversation with Gena Suarez: publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com.
Contact
The Old Schoolhouse®Contact
Gena Suarez
1-888-718-4663
https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com
