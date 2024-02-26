Sold by Samantha Adds More Talent
Scottsdale, AZ, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sold by Samantha is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Alexi Davis.
Alexi Davis is a born and raised Arizona native. She graduated from ASU obtaining a degree in Finance with a minor in real estate. Alexi appreciates our beautiful state for the diverse cities that it has to offer. Alexi chose a career in real estate because of her passion for being a part of the home-buying journey and helping people realize their dreams. She specializes in first-time home buyers and out-of-state buyers. Alexi enjoys playing pickleball and trying out new local spots in her free time.
“We are thrilled to have such an asset joining the team,” remarked Samantha Malcolm, owner of Sold by Samantha.
About Samantha Malcolm and Sold by Samantha
Sold By Samantha, Keller Williams Arizona Realty is the premier source for all your real estate needs in Scottsdale Ranch, Arizona. Samantha Malcolm and her team are dedicated and experienced real estate professionals with a passion for connecting clients with their dream homes and ensuring sellers get top dollar for their properties. With a deep understanding of the Scottsdale Ranch market, Sold By Samantha offers unparalleled expertise and personalized service to each client. Focusing exclusively on the vibrant community of Scottsdale Ranch, Samantha and her team bring a wealth of knowledge about the area's unique properties, amenities, and lifestyle. For more information go to liveitloveitlistit.com
Contact
Samantha Malcolm
602.541.3949
602.541.3949
Samantha Malcolm
602.541.3949
