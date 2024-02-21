Co-Founders of Canadian Federation For Citizenship Have Announced the Appointment of Two Advisory Board Members

Canadian Federation For Citizenship (CFC) has announced the appointment and reappointment of Chantal Fraser and Keren Taylor-Hughes respectively on World Social Justice Day during Black History Month in Canada. CFC's mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principles that: Citizenship is a notable relationship that binds all Canadians, and, that it requires one to be accountable for others.