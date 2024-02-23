STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model

STORsquare is now available in its 4th service area in the United States. STORsquare is currently servicing metro Atlanta from two facilities in Marietta and Gainesville, Georgia, along with Knoxville, Tennessee. Storsquare is excited to now be serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida.