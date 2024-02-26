MPAI Publishes Two Standards: New Version of Context-Based Audio Enancement and the New Human and Machine Communication
Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 41st General Assembly (MPAI-41) approving the publication of two standards and announcing the availability of all its standards in linked form on the web.
Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/mpai-cae-specification/) V2.1 extends the previously published Ver-sion 2.0 adding full online references to the specification of all AI Workflows, AI Modules, JSON Metadata, and Data Types used by the standard.
Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/mpai-hmc-specification/) V1.0 integrates a wide range of technol-ogies from existing MPAI standards to enable new forms of communication between entities, i.e., humans present or represented in a real or virtual space or machines represented in a virtual space as speaking avatars and acting in a context using text, speech, face, gesture, the audio-visual sce-ne in which they are embedded. It.
March 11-15 MPAI will be presenting its recently published standards at a series of planned 40-min online sessions. The presentations will illustrate the scope, the features, and the technologies of each standard and will be followed by open discussions. The new web-based access to all published MPAI standards (https://mpai.community/standards/) will also be presented.
• AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) March 11 T16:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuc-igrT8pHdHPRacSKU5SacJvkG6CJhuy
• Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) March 12 T17:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtc-2qrD0vGdKiCM7sTffBCCiynvtbmlD-
• Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) - Architecture March 13 T15:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsd-6vpzopHtFtVoGnkUwNNfPiiX4XLYyJ
• Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) March 13 T16:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odOqprTwsG9BhwOg6Q_UR6RGvNKJUF897
• Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC) March 12 T14:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGvrD4pGdzsTqiTUcsvHQxd-t30JPm2
• MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Architecture March 15 T15:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpce-oqj4rHNCsdTSHO3gDdWpYvrcfYz3S
• Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF) March 14 T14:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcO2orTsiE9c81idycPxBy0MV1YjvFmkV
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/mpai-cae-specification/) V2.1 extends the previously published Ver-sion 2.0 adding full online references to the specification of all AI Workflows, AI Modules, JSON Metadata, and Data Types used by the standard.
Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/mpai-hmc-specification/) V1.0 integrates a wide range of technol-ogies from existing MPAI standards to enable new forms of communication between entities, i.e., humans present or represented in a real or virtual space or machines represented in a virtual space as speaking avatars and acting in a context using text, speech, face, gesture, the audio-visual sce-ne in which they are embedded. It.
March 11-15 MPAI will be presenting its recently published standards at a series of planned 40-min online sessions. The presentations will illustrate the scope, the features, and the technologies of each standard and will be followed by open discussions. The new web-based access to all published MPAI standards (https://mpai.community/standards/) will also be presented.
• AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) March 11 T16:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuc-igrT8pHdHPRacSKU5SacJvkG6CJhuy
• Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) March 12 T17:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtc-2qrD0vGdKiCM7sTffBCCiynvtbmlD-
• Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) - Architecture March 13 T15:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsd-6vpzopHtFtVoGnkUwNNfPiiX4XLYyJ
• Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC) March 13 T16:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odOqprTwsG9BhwOg6Q_UR6RGvNKJUF897
• Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC) March 12 T14:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodOGvrD4pGdzsTqiTUcsvHQxd-t30JPm2
• MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM) – Architecture March 15 T15:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpce-oqj4rHNCsdTSHO3gDdWpYvrcfYz3S
• Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF) March 14 T14:00 UTC to attend register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcO2orTsiE9c81idycPxBy0MV1YjvFmkV
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories