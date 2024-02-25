Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between BL Family Practice, P.A. and Med First Primary & Urgent Care
Columbia, SC, February 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between B.L. Family Practice, P.A. (B.L. Family Practice), and Med First Primary & Urgent Care (Med First), a leading healthcare provider based in North Carolina.
Headquartered in South Carolina, B.L. Family Practice is recognized for its commitment to delivering comprehensive, holistic healthcare services. With a specialization in primary care, the clinic offers a wide array of medical services, particularly pain management, cardiac care, and preventative healthcare strategies.
Med First, founded in 2007 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has established itself as a critical player in the healthcare industry, operating a network of independent medical clinics that provide primary and urgent care services across the Southeastern United States. Med First’s dedication to integrating technological advancements and evidence-based clinical practices aligns with the evolving healthcare landscape, especially the transition to value-based care.
This strategic acquisition signifies Med First’s expansion plans within the region and underscores its commitment to enhancing patient care by integrating diverse medical specialties and resources. Furthermore, it reinforces Med First’s reputation for executing successful transactions within the healthcare sector, highlighting its expertise in navigating complex deals and fostering growth opportunities.
“Our team thoroughly enjoyed working with the Dunbars and Med First to accomplish this transaction. Dr. Dunbar and Christy are amiable and easy to work with. Med First ran a very smooth diligence process through closing, and we look forward to working with them on another deal soon. We wish both parties continued success as they move into this next phase of life and are grateful that the Dunbars will be able to spend more quality time with their family as desired.” - Senior Transaction Associate Justin Gottschalk, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
