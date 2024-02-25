SimplyCast Expands Canadian Server Group in Response to Growing Demand for Data Localization and Privacy Compliance
Halifax, Canada, February 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SimplyCast, a leading provider of engagement automation solutions, announced today the expansion of its Canadian Server Group. This expansion meets the increasing demand from clients across Canada who prioritize keeping their data within national borders.
This strategic move reflects SimplyCast's commitment to providing secure and compliant solutions, addressing the evolving needs of organizations in an era of heightened privacy concerns.
In recent years, Canadian businesses have recognized a noticeable shift towards data localization to ensure compliance with stringent privacy regulations and bolster data security measures. With legislation aimed at protecting individual data privacy, organizations seek reliable solutions prioritizing data sovereignty and privacy compliance.
"Ensuring the security and privacy of our clients' data is paramount to SimplyCast," said Saeed El-Darahali, CEO and Founder of SimplyCast. "The expansion of our Canadian Server Group underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients and align with the latest regulatory requirements."
The US Safe Harbor Act bridges the gap between European and US privacy laws and has profound implications for organizations worldwide, including non-profits and government agencies. By expanding its Canadian Server Group, SimplyCast empowers organizations to navigate the complex regulatory landscape confidently, safeguard sensitive data, and mitigate privacy risks effectively.
Furthermore, the growing interest in hyperautomation reflects organizations' desire to enhance operational efficiency for employees and clients. SimplyCast's engagement automation solutions leverage hyperautomation to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and drive productivity gains across various industries. Channeling the power of hyperautomation, organizations can achieve greater agility, scalability, and responsiveness, ultimately delivering enhanced experiences for employees and clients alike.
"We recognize the importance of hyperautomation in today's fast-paced digital landscape," added El-Darahali. "Our expanded Canadian Server Group enables organizations to achieve data localization and privacy compliance and empowers them to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation through hyperautomation."
With the expansion of its Canadian Server Group, SimplyCast is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive engagement automation solutions. Its commitment to data security, privacy compliance, and operational excellence makes it a reliable choice for companies looking to streamline their communication processes and improve customer engagement.
About SimplyCast:
SimplyCast is a worldwide leading provider of hyperautomation use case solutions. They offer a comprehensive solution within a customizable platform that can be easily integrated into any industry without coding. The company helps businesses in sectors including government, financial institutions, nonprofits, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and education.
With a focus on innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast helps organizations of all sizes achieve their goals and deliver exceptional experiences across multiple channels. Their extensive toolset empowers organizations to automate communication processes, streamline operations, and drive meaningful engagement with customers, clients, and stakeholders. For more information about SimplyCast and its engagement automation solutions, please visit www.simplycast.com.
Media Contact:
Jodi Millington
Assistant Marketing Manager
Phone: 902.220.7233
Email: jodi.millington@simplycast.com
This strategic move reflects SimplyCast's commitment to providing secure and compliant solutions, addressing the evolving needs of organizations in an era of heightened privacy concerns.
In recent years, Canadian businesses have recognized a noticeable shift towards data localization to ensure compliance with stringent privacy regulations and bolster data security measures. With legislation aimed at protecting individual data privacy, organizations seek reliable solutions prioritizing data sovereignty and privacy compliance.
"Ensuring the security and privacy of our clients' data is paramount to SimplyCast," said Saeed El-Darahali, CEO and Founder of SimplyCast. "The expansion of our Canadian Server Group underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients and align with the latest regulatory requirements."
The US Safe Harbor Act bridges the gap between European and US privacy laws and has profound implications for organizations worldwide, including non-profits and government agencies. By expanding its Canadian Server Group, SimplyCast empowers organizations to navigate the complex regulatory landscape confidently, safeguard sensitive data, and mitigate privacy risks effectively.
Furthermore, the growing interest in hyperautomation reflects organizations' desire to enhance operational efficiency for employees and clients. SimplyCast's engagement automation solutions leverage hyperautomation to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and drive productivity gains across various industries. Channeling the power of hyperautomation, organizations can achieve greater agility, scalability, and responsiveness, ultimately delivering enhanced experiences for employees and clients alike.
"We recognize the importance of hyperautomation in today's fast-paced digital landscape," added El-Darahali. "Our expanded Canadian Server Group enables organizations to achieve data localization and privacy compliance and empowers them to unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation through hyperautomation."
With the expansion of its Canadian Server Group, SimplyCast is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive engagement automation solutions. Its commitment to data security, privacy compliance, and operational excellence makes it a reliable choice for companies looking to streamline their communication processes and improve customer engagement.
About SimplyCast:
SimplyCast is a worldwide leading provider of hyperautomation use case solutions. They offer a comprehensive solution within a customizable platform that can be easily integrated into any industry without coding. The company helps businesses in sectors including government, financial institutions, nonprofits, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and education.
With a focus on innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast helps organizations of all sizes achieve their goals and deliver exceptional experiences across multiple channels. Their extensive toolset empowers organizations to automate communication processes, streamline operations, and drive meaningful engagement with customers, clients, and stakeholders. For more information about SimplyCast and its engagement automation solutions, please visit www.simplycast.com.
Media Contact:
Jodi Millington
Assistant Marketing Manager
Phone: 902.220.7233
Email: jodi.millington@simplycast.com
Contact
SimplyCastContact
Jodi Millington
902-835-8974
www.simplycast.com
Jodi Millington
902-835-8974
www.simplycast.com
Categories