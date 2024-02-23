Engage in Spiritual Growth with Weekly Bible Studies at Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries
Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries will be streaming weekly bible studies.
Salinas, CA, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries, under the spiritual leadership of Pastor Johnny Sandoval Jr., invites the community to join uplifting and insightful weekly Bible studies. These studies provide an opportunity for individuals seeking spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of God's Word.
Live Bible Studies on Facebook: Pastor Johnny Sandoval Jr. will host live weekly Bible studies on the official Facebook page of Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries (https://www.facebook.com/ChristTheRockNewLifeCenterMinistires). Participants can engage in real-time discussions, ask questions, and connect with a community of believers, fostering a sense of unity and shared spiritual exploration.
YouTube Library of Bible Studies: For those unable to attend live sessions, or for those who prefer to revisit past studies, Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries offers a rich library of recorded Bible studies on YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNz86GNmcXSzdY7eO1UWvA). This archive allows viewers to access a wealth of biblical teachings at convenience, catering to various schedules.
Explore More The Web: Visit the official website of Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries (https://ctrnewlifecenterministries.org/) for additional information, resources, and updates. The website serves as a hub for announcements, event details, and an avenue for deeper exploration of the ministry's mission and values.
Pastor Johnny Sandoval Jr. shares his excitement about the Bible studies: "I am thrilled to invite everyone to join weekly Bible studies. It's a time for fellowship, learning, and spiritual growth. To participate live on Facebook or explore Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries library on YouTube, Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries hope to create an environment where individuals can draw closer to God and each other through the study of His Word."
About Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries: Christ the Rock New Life Center Ministries, led by Pastor Johnny Sandoval Jr., is committed to fostering spiritual growth, community engagement, and a deeper understanding of God's Word. Through various initiatives, the ministry seeks to inspire and equip individuals on a faith journey.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Derrick Hampton
President
Derrick.hampton@ctrnewlifecenterministries.org
