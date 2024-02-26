American Law Society Recognizes Chris Yorgason - America's Top Lawyers 2024
Boise, ID, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yorgason Law Offices, PLLC proudly announces that its esteemed founder, Chris Yorgason, has been inducted as a distinguished member among America's Top Lawyers by the esteemed American Law Society Board. This prestigious recognition underscores Mr. Yorgason's remarkable contributions to the legal field, solidifying his position as a leader and a respected figure in the legal community.
Since founding Yorgason Law Offices, PLLC in November 2011, Chris has carved a niche in transactional and general representation, with a particular focus on municipal government, education, charter schools, and limited involvement in real estate and general business matters. His dedication to legal excellence has not only positioned him as a prominent figure within the firm but has also earned him a well-deserved membership in the Idaho Bar Association, actively contributing to its Government, Real Estate, and Alternative Dispute Resolution sections. Additionally, Chris holds membership in the Utah Bar Association, further expanding his reach and influence in the legal landscape.
Chris's roots in the Treasure Valley run deep, with a family legacy spanning over a century. Born at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, Chris returned to Idaho before his first birthday. A distinguished graduate of Centennial High School's inaugural class in 1988, he continued his education at Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor's degree with a dual major in political science and finance in 1995. His educational journey also included minors in Thai and Business Comp, showcasing a well-rounded academic background.
Continuing his pursuit of excellence, Chris earned his law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School in 1998. His commitment to legal prowess was evident through active participation in the Moot Court Board of Advocates and competing in the Willem Vis International Moot Arbitration competition in Vienna, Austria. Chris gained invaluable legal experience as an extern for the Honorable Larry M. Boyle in the US Federal District Court of Idaho and later served as a clerk for the Honorable D. Duff McKee in the Ada County Fourth Judicial District Court.
Beyond his professional achievements, Chris is dedicated to community service, serving on the board of directors for organizations such as the Congressional Award Council of Idaho, Serve Idaho (the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism), and the Idaho Municipal Attorney Association. Currently, he serves as a board member of Cantus Youth Choirs and is the past-president of the Idaho Mediation Association. Chris's involvement in the Law Related Education program of the Idaho State Bar reflects his deep interest in other cultures, nurtured by a church mission in Bangkok, Thailand, and studying abroad in Jerusalem, Israel.
To add to his illustrious career, the American Law Society warmly welcomes Chris Yorgason to America's Top Lawyers, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the legal field. This distinction not only acknowledges his outstanding professional accomplishments but also signifies his dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal practice.
Since founding Yorgason Law Offices, PLLC in November 2011, Chris has carved a niche in transactional and general representation, with a particular focus on municipal government, education, charter schools, and limited involvement in real estate and general business matters. His dedication to legal excellence has not only positioned him as a prominent figure within the firm but has also earned him a well-deserved membership in the Idaho Bar Association, actively contributing to its Government, Real Estate, and Alternative Dispute Resolution sections. Additionally, Chris holds membership in the Utah Bar Association, further expanding his reach and influence in the legal landscape.
Chris's roots in the Treasure Valley run deep, with a family legacy spanning over a century. Born at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, Chris returned to Idaho before his first birthday. A distinguished graduate of Centennial High School's inaugural class in 1988, he continued his education at Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor's degree with a dual major in political science and finance in 1995. His educational journey also included minors in Thai and Business Comp, showcasing a well-rounded academic background.
Continuing his pursuit of excellence, Chris earned his law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School in 1998. His commitment to legal prowess was evident through active participation in the Moot Court Board of Advocates and competing in the Willem Vis International Moot Arbitration competition in Vienna, Austria. Chris gained invaluable legal experience as an extern for the Honorable Larry M. Boyle in the US Federal District Court of Idaho and later served as a clerk for the Honorable D. Duff McKee in the Ada County Fourth Judicial District Court.
Beyond his professional achievements, Chris is dedicated to community service, serving on the board of directors for organizations such as the Congressional Award Council of Idaho, Serve Idaho (the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism), and the Idaho Municipal Attorney Association. Currently, he serves as a board member of Cantus Youth Choirs and is the past-president of the Idaho Mediation Association. Chris's involvement in the Law Related Education program of the Idaho State Bar reflects his deep interest in other cultures, nurtured by a church mission in Bangkok, Thailand, and studying abroad in Jerusalem, Israel.
To add to his illustrious career, the American Law Society warmly welcomes Chris Yorgason to America's Top Lawyers, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the legal field. This distinction not only acknowledges his outstanding professional accomplishments but also signifies his dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal practice.
Contact
American Law SocietyContact
Valerie Jacobs
888-359-1368
https://americanlawsociety.com
Valerie Jacobs
888-359-1368
https://americanlawsociety.com
Categories