Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Expands Services to 8 New Counties
Eastern PA Trans Equity Project (EPTEP) Expands Its Full Suite of Services including its flacgship Legal Name Change Program, Infoline, Educational Scholarships and Basic Needs Assistance Program to Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Perry, Snyder, Union and York Counties in Pennsylvania.
Allentown, PA, February 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eastern PA Trans Equity Project is thrilled to announce that it has expanded its full suite of life-affirming services for transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive people to eight new counties in Pennsylvania. With the addition of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Perry, Snyder, Union and York County the organization now provides services to 33 counties representing 55% of the State’s population.
“With our mission to empower transgender and gender-diverse Pennsylvanians, this expansion marks a significant milestone for EPTEP” said founder and Executive Director, Corinne Goodwin. “We are particularly grateful to the WellSpan Health Summit Endowment and the Leanne Freas Trout Foundation as well as other funders whose donations have enabled this expansion,” she continued.
Services offered include EPTEP’s flagship Legal Name Change Assistance Program which provides free court documents and mentoring to transgender and gender-expansive people along with the opportunity to apply for financial assistance. Additionally, EPTEP provides educational scholarships, peer-led support groups, and an Infoline for service referrals. When coupled with the Organization’s Basic Needs Assistance Program which provides help with the cost of rent, food, utilities, trans-affirming medications, and clothing for those in need, EPTEP provides the most robust set of services for the transgender community in its service area.
To learn more about EPTEP’s complete suite of programming, please refer to the www.PATransQuity.org website or contact Corinne Goodwin at 484-602-5918 or Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org.
“With our mission to empower transgender and gender-diverse Pennsylvanians, this expansion marks a significant milestone for EPTEP” said founder and Executive Director, Corinne Goodwin. “We are particularly grateful to the WellSpan Health Summit Endowment and the Leanne Freas Trout Foundation as well as other funders whose donations have enabled this expansion,” she continued.
Services offered include EPTEP’s flagship Legal Name Change Assistance Program which provides free court documents and mentoring to transgender and gender-expansive people along with the opportunity to apply for financial assistance. Additionally, EPTEP provides educational scholarships, peer-led support groups, and an Infoline for service referrals. When coupled with the Organization’s Basic Needs Assistance Program which provides help with the cost of rent, food, utilities, trans-affirming medications, and clothing for those in need, EPTEP provides the most robust set of services for the transgender community in its service area.
To learn more about EPTEP’s complete suite of programming, please refer to the www.PATransQuity.org website or contact Corinne Goodwin at 484-602-5918 or Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org.
Contact
Eastern PA Trans Equity ProjectContact
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
Corinne Goodwin
484-602-5918
PATransEquity.org
Categories