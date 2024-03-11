ITILITE Launches Cards with 1.5% Cashback
ITILITE announces the launch of ITILITE Cards. Corporates can now optimize cost by earning 1.5% cashback on every swipe with ITILITE cards.
Claymont, DE, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITILITE, a travel and expense management platform, announces the launch of ITILITE Cards. Companies using ITILITE cards can earn a flat 1.5% cashback on their spends.
Corporates can now optimize cost by earning 1.5% cashback on every swipe with ITILITE cards. The cashback is credited to the company account, ensuring more savings and less leakages. With free issuance of unlimited cards (physical or virtual), companies can further streamline their travel spends. Seamless integration between travel, expense and cards allows easy reconciliation of card statements thus helping finance close their books faster than ever before.
Additionally, ITILITE will now also offer another 1% cashback on spending $100K per month on travel. This will allow companies, with ITILITE Cards and $100k+ travel spend per month, to earn up to 2.5% cashback.
Veronica Khathuria
+918079023188
itilite.com
itilite.com
