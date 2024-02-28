Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Robertson Lowstuter and the Center for Sales Strategy
Lake Forest, IL, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Robertson Lowstuter (R|L), is an industry-leading executive coaching firm renowned for its success in guiding executives to achieve peak performance by increasing their productivity, profitability, and effectiveness.
“We could not think of a better firm than The Center for Sales Strategy with its sales consultancy, along with LeadG2 and Up Your Culture, to bolster and broaden Robertson Lowstuter’s capabilities of guiding clients on their transformative journeys of engagement, culture, and connection to purpose. As long-standing trusted partners to the C-Suite, CSS and R|L have both had a solutions-oriented bent, anchoring and accelerating clients in their drive toward revenue performance.” - Former President and CEO Carolyn Lowstuter, R|L
The buyer, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), is a total revenue performance company with over 40 years of expertise in facilitating business growth.
“This represents a historic milestone for our companies as we unite to forge a powerful synergy of talent, expertise, and innovation. As a firm dedicated to helping organizations improve revenue performance, I’m excited to incorporate Robertson Lowstuter and its remarkable history of achievements into our portfolio of brands, thereby expanding the avenues through which we can serve our valued clients.” - CEO Matt Sunshine, CSS
With the end goal of keeping the R|L legacy alive, Carolyn Lowstuter (former President and CEO) and her husband, Clyde (Founder and Chairman), were thrilled to find another company with 40+ years of successfully serving clients and a long-term growth plan in place. They recognized the synergies in the services offered by both companies and expressed confidence that the acquisition would strategically position these pioneering firms, leveraging their combined resources and capabilities to “Create Uncommon Results!”®
“Getting deals across the finish line is not easy. There are many moving parts; it takes perseverance to achieve the desired result. All parties in this transaction worked tirelessly and maintained focus. Congratulations to all involved,” said Senior Transaction Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
“We could not think of a better firm than The Center for Sales Strategy with its sales consultancy, along with LeadG2 and Up Your Culture, to bolster and broaden Robertson Lowstuter’s capabilities of guiding clients on their transformative journeys of engagement, culture, and connection to purpose. As long-standing trusted partners to the C-Suite, CSS and R|L have both had a solutions-oriented bent, anchoring and accelerating clients in their drive toward revenue performance.” - Former President and CEO Carolyn Lowstuter, R|L
The buyer, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), is a total revenue performance company with over 40 years of expertise in facilitating business growth.
“This represents a historic milestone for our companies as we unite to forge a powerful synergy of talent, expertise, and innovation. As a firm dedicated to helping organizations improve revenue performance, I’m excited to incorporate Robertson Lowstuter and its remarkable history of achievements into our portfolio of brands, thereby expanding the avenues through which we can serve our valued clients.” - CEO Matt Sunshine, CSS
With the end goal of keeping the R|L legacy alive, Carolyn Lowstuter (former President and CEO) and her husband, Clyde (Founder and Chairman), were thrilled to find another company with 40+ years of successfully serving clients and a long-term growth plan in place. They recognized the synergies in the services offered by both companies and expressed confidence that the acquisition would strategically position these pioneering firms, leveraging their combined resources and capabilities to “Create Uncommon Results!”®
“Getting deals across the finish line is not easy. There are many moving parts; it takes perseverance to achieve the desired result. All parties in this transaction worked tirelessly and maintained focus. Congratulations to all involved,” said Senior Transaction Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories