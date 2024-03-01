Elwyn Welcomes New Board Members: New Members Bring Industry Expertise and Commitment to Elwyn’s Mission
Media, PA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human services organization, is proud to announce the addition of four new distinguished members to its Board of Directors: Robert Colucci, Kelly McGee, Debra Paul, and Myron Thomas. Each of them brings a wealth of industry expertise and a deep commitment to Elwyn’s mission, enhancing their ability to make life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges.
Robert Colucci
As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob has provided financial leadership for more than 22 years since joining Collette in 1999 as Controller. Before coming to Collette, Bob held senior financial leadership roles at Cookson Electronics, was CFO at Daly & Wolcott, and Controller at the Providence Journal Company. Bob began his financial career at KPMG in 1989. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Providence College in Providence, RI, and completed his MBA from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI. He is an active member in the community and serves as Trustee for RI Public Expenditure Council, as Director on the boards for Fellowship Health Resources and The Pawtucket Foundation as well as the Finance committees of Tourism Cares and Elwyn.
Kelly McGee
Kelly is an Associate General Counsel at Lifespan Corporation in Providence, Rhode Island. She has extensive experience in providing services and consultation to individual and institutional healthcare providers with regulatory, compliance, and general business matters. Her areas of focus include: HIPAA matters; behavioral health; contract negotiations; corporate governance; mergers & acquisitions; employment related issues; financing; fraud & abuse compliance; corporate formation; clinical trials & research contracting; medical peer review; regulatory compliance; physician compensation & financial arrangements; professional licensure & discipline; and state & federal regulatory matters.
Debra Paul
With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Deb is the past president and CEO of Fellowship Health Resources headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island, where she also served as CFO. Deb was Elwyn’s CFO from 2020 until her retirement in 2022. In 2019, Deb led the successful merger of FHR with Elwyn, a national leader in services for those with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health challenges. Prior to FHR, Deb spent more than 10 years at Women & Infants Hospital where she held a number of leadership roles, most recently CFO and SVP. She also worked with KPMG, where she specialized in servicing healthcare and life sciences
clients. A member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, she currently sits on the board of directors for Coastway Community Bank and is a governing council member for the American Hospital Association. Deb earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Bryant University.
Myron Thomas
Myron Thomas serves dual roles as Culmen International’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), leading efforts to optimize operations and guide capital deployment to maximize organic and inorganic growth. Prior to joining Culmen, Myron led multiple high-growth, private equity-backed companies as President, COO, and/or CFO. Most recently, he served as COO at Melwood, a mission-driven Federal contractor utilizing the AbilityOne program to employ individuals of differing abilities. Myron holds a Master’s Degree in Public/Private Economic Policy (MPA) from Harvard University, a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor’s of Science (BS) Degree in Accounting from Florida A&M University. He is certified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (GCMA), and Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and has earned a Six Sigma certification. Myron is a member of the Washington, DC/Baltimore Chapters of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and Leadership Greater Washington (LGW).
Additional information on The Elwyn Foundation Board of Directors and individual board members can be found here. Founded in 1852, Elwyn makes life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges. To learn more, please visit www.elwyn.org.
Robert Colucci
As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob has provided financial leadership for more than 22 years since joining Collette in 1999 as Controller. Before coming to Collette, Bob held senior financial leadership roles at Cookson Electronics, was CFO at Daly & Wolcott, and Controller at the Providence Journal Company. Bob began his financial career at KPMG in 1989. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Providence College in Providence, RI, and completed his MBA from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI. He is an active member in the community and serves as Trustee for RI Public Expenditure Council, as Director on the boards for Fellowship Health Resources and The Pawtucket Foundation as well as the Finance committees of Tourism Cares and Elwyn.
Kelly McGee
Kelly is an Associate General Counsel at Lifespan Corporation in Providence, Rhode Island. She has extensive experience in providing services and consultation to individual and institutional healthcare providers with regulatory, compliance, and general business matters. Her areas of focus include: HIPAA matters; behavioral health; contract negotiations; corporate governance; mergers & acquisitions; employment related issues; financing; fraud & abuse compliance; corporate formation; clinical trials & research contracting; medical peer review; regulatory compliance; physician compensation & financial arrangements; professional licensure & discipline; and state & federal regulatory matters.
Debra Paul
With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Deb is the past president and CEO of Fellowship Health Resources headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island, where she also served as CFO. Deb was Elwyn’s CFO from 2020 until her retirement in 2022. In 2019, Deb led the successful merger of FHR with Elwyn, a national leader in services for those with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health challenges. Prior to FHR, Deb spent more than 10 years at Women & Infants Hospital where she held a number of leadership roles, most recently CFO and SVP. She also worked with KPMG, where she specialized in servicing healthcare and life sciences
clients. A member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, she currently sits on the board of directors for Coastway Community Bank and is a governing council member for the American Hospital Association. Deb earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Bryant University.
Myron Thomas
Myron Thomas serves dual roles as Culmen International’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), leading efforts to optimize operations and guide capital deployment to maximize organic and inorganic growth. Prior to joining Culmen, Myron led multiple high-growth, private equity-backed companies as President, COO, and/or CFO. Most recently, he served as COO at Melwood, a mission-driven Federal contractor utilizing the AbilityOne program to employ individuals of differing abilities. Myron holds a Master’s Degree in Public/Private Economic Policy (MPA) from Harvard University, a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor’s of Science (BS) Degree in Accounting from Florida A&M University. He is certified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (GCMA), and Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and has earned a Six Sigma certification. Myron is a member of the Washington, DC/Baltimore Chapters of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and Leadership Greater Washington (LGW).
Additional information on The Elwyn Foundation Board of Directors and individual board members can be found here. Founded in 1852, Elwyn makes life better for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges. To learn more, please visit www.elwyn.org.
Contact
ElwynContact
Jennifer Gaier
610-891-7689
www.elwyn.org
Jennifer Gaier
610-891-7689
www.elwyn.org
Categories