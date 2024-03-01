Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Border Security & Intelligence Summit
National Harbor, MD, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the 12th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on April 24-25, 2024. The Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia for in-depth discussions on the integration and utilization of border intelligence capabilities to ensure future mission success in the all-domain operating environment.
At this forum, senior level leaders from the across the USG will detail intelligence strategies & solutions toward combating transnational organized crime, illicit trade & travel, human smuggling/trafficking, & other threats to the U.S. Homeland. As the dangers presented by terrorism and organized crime continue to grow, and as the U.S. continues to see an influx of illicit drug smuggling and transborder crime, border security agencies must consistently adapt to address new and evolving challenges.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· CBP Mission: Enhancing U.S. Border Security through Innovation, Intelligence, Collaboration & Trust: Pete R. Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner, CBP
· Providing Policy Development across DHS to Strengthen U.S. Border Security: HON Blas Nuñez-Neto - Assistant Secretary for Border & Immigration Policy, DHS
· Fielding Current and Future Innovations to Detect & Identify Cross-Border Threats in Real-Time: Jason D. Owens, Chief of the Border Patrol, USBP
· Strengthening Resources to Counter Increased Criminal Threats at the Southwest Border: Gloria I. Chavez - Chief Patrol Agent- RGV Sector, CBP
· Leveraging Intelligence to Investigate, Disrupt, & Dismantle Transitional Criminal Organizations: Katrina W. Berger, Executive Associate Director, Homeland Security Investigations- ICE
· Leveraging Generative AI to Improve Efficiency & Security at U.S. Borders & Ports: Theresa Cardinal Brown, Senior Advisor, Immigration and Border Policy, Bipartisan Policy Center and Sonny Bhagowalia, SES, Chief Information Officer, CBP
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
