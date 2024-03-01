PARENTNashik Founder, Shreekant Patil Empowers Future Entrepreneurs at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering & Research Centre, Nashik (GGSF)

Renowned Startup India mentor, Shreekant Patil, inspired over a hundred students and faculty members with his entrepreneurial wisdom at the Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering & Research Centre in Nashik on 21st Feb 2024. The event, organized by the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, aimed to offer insights into the #StartupIndia ecosystem, seed funding opportunities, and entrepreneurship on campus.