New Acquisitions Engages with Industry Leaders at Southeast Regional Leadership Conference in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Acquisitions, a leading player in the Atlanta marketing scene, proudly announced its participation in a dynamic regional leadership conference held locally in Atlanta. The event gathered esteemed industry professionals, offering a platform for collaboration, innovation, and strategic networking.
The conference, held on February 26, brought together key influencers and leaders from various sectors within the industry. New Acquisitions capitalized on this opportunity to engage with colleagues, exchange insights, and stay at the forefront of emerging market trends. With two of the company’s Directors of Operations asked to speak at the conference, New Acquisitions made their presence at the event known.
"The conference was full of some of the most motivating people I have worked with in any industry," said Dartanion Jones, Co-Director at New Acquisitions. "It was an honor to be selected as a speaker and get an opportunity to add to the positive environment."
The conference served as a catalyst for New Acquisitions to further enhance its leadership capabilities, refine its business strategies, and foster valuable connections within the industry. The company remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results, and exceed client expectations.
"It’s always an honor to be selected as a speaker at our regional leadership conferences," said Andrew Barger, Co-Director at New Acquisitions. "It feels great to pass on what I’ve learned to those around me so we can continue our growth together!"
To learn more about the New Acquisitions team, please visit their website at www.newacquisitionsinc.com
To learn more about joining the team at New Acquisitions, please visit www.newacquisitionscareers.com
The conference, held on February 26, brought together key influencers and leaders from various sectors within the industry. New Acquisitions capitalized on this opportunity to engage with colleagues, exchange insights, and stay at the forefront of emerging market trends. With two of the company’s Directors of Operations asked to speak at the conference, New Acquisitions made their presence at the event known.
"The conference was full of some of the most motivating people I have worked with in any industry," said Dartanion Jones, Co-Director at New Acquisitions. "It was an honor to be selected as a speaker and get an opportunity to add to the positive environment."
The conference served as a catalyst for New Acquisitions to further enhance its leadership capabilities, refine its business strategies, and foster valuable connections within the industry. The company remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results, and exceed client expectations.
"It’s always an honor to be selected as a speaker at our regional leadership conferences," said Andrew Barger, Co-Director at New Acquisitions. "It feels great to pass on what I’ve learned to those around me so we can continue our growth together!"
To learn more about the New Acquisitions team, please visit their website at www.newacquisitionsinc.com
To learn more about joining the team at New Acquisitions, please visit www.newacquisitionscareers.com
Contact
New AcquisitionsContact
Taylor Luedy
678-871-9581
newacquisitionsinc.com
Taylor Luedy
678-871-9581
newacquisitionsinc.com
Categories