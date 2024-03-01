Zenius Corporation’s Whitepaper Advocates an Enhanced Project Management Approach
Federal agencies should consider an enhanced Project Management approach to realizing their goals.
Leesburg, VA, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation has published a thought-provoking white paper that proposes a Project Management methodology that is both client-centric and adaptive. This white paper focuses on an enhanced PM methodology that is not only comprehensive yet adaptive but also integrates lessons learned and emerging technologies while maintaining Quality and managing Risk.
Project Management (PM) is vital for delivering and managing large and visible Federal Government programs. Implementing an enhanced PM methodology that goes beyond the standard Project Management Institute (PMI) and Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) practices, Zenius has successfully used a Client-centric PM approach at the Department of Education (ED) to help ED design, acquire, and now implement a new Grants Management System. Using a Client-side approach, Zenius helped ensure ED was ready to undertake this endeavor from financial, staffing, and strategic perspectives and then helped ED lay out a strategic roadmap for all the sub-projects needed to achieve their end goal of Grants Modernization.
Zenius’ enhanced PM methodology is infused with the concept of Adaptive Program Management, which allows for more agile, discovery-based planning stages for large and complex programs that require an iterative planning approach. Further, Zenius’ augmented PM infuses technology (AI, ML, RPA) to realize business value and deliver metrics-based information. These additional elements yield results that allow clients to receive critical, real-time data about their projects from inception to completion, thus providing better leadership decision-making.
"Our innovative and high-value PM methodology sets Zenius apart in the industry," stated Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius Corporation. "Our innovative approach of combining the strength of technological advancements with the robust principles of Project Management results in exponential business benefits for our clients through a significant reduction in their risks and costs."
In conclusion, Zenius Corporation does not merely strive for competence and quality in their execution; Zenius is dedicated to being a valued and trusted partner and is unwavering in fostering long-term, successful relationships with each of their clients.
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT services to federal agencies. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers. For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.
Media Contact: Vaishali Sikotra, Director of Growth
Email: vsikotra@zeniuscorp.com Phone: (855)-936-4872 Ext.702
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT services to federal agencies. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers. For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.
