AAEON’s BOXER-8653AI & BOXER-8623AI Expand Vertical Market Potential in a More Compact Form
With multiple PoE LAN, environmental resilience, and NVIDIA® Jetson Orin ™ power, the BOXER-8653AI & BOXER-8623AI are built to accelerate market deployment.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of embedded PC solutions, AAEON, is delighted to announce the official launch of two new additions to its rich line of embedded AI systems, the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI, which are powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX and Jetson Orin Nano™, respectively.
Measuring just 180mm x 136mm x 75mm, both systems are compact and easily wall-mounted for discreet deployment, which AAEON indicate make them ideal for use in both indoor and outdoor settings such as factories and parking lots. Adding to this is the systems’ environmental resilience, with the BOXER-8653AI sporting a wide -15°C to 60°C temperature tolerance and the BOXER-8623AI able to operate between -15°C and 65°C, with both supporting a 12V ~ 24V power input range via a 2-pin terminal block.
The BOXER-8653AI benefits from the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module, offering up to 70 TOPS of AI inference performance for applications that require extremely fast analysis of vast quantities of data. Meanwhile, the BOXER-8623AI utilizes the more efficient, yet still powerful NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™ module, capable of up to 40 TOPS. Both systems consequently make use of the 1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores.
A standout feature of the devices is their four PoE/PSE LAN ports, which not only offer an excellent means through which to deploy peripheral IP cameras, but also make it easier to integrate the systems into applications without the need for separate electrical wiring. AAEON note that this is particularly beneficial for retrofitting the systems into existing application architecture. In addition to four PoE LAN, both the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI host another RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet.
Various types of serial communication are accommodated by both the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI, with each featuring a DB-9 port for RS-232 and CANBus functions, as well as a DB-15 port for RS-232/422/485 and an 8-bit digital I/O to help facilitate the systems’ communication with industrial machinery. More peripheral device support comes in the form of four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) ports, along with an HDMI port for display output.
Both the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI host a wealth of multipurpose expansion options, with 5G and Wi-Fi modules supported via an M.2 3042/3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, respectively. Storage is entirely SSD-based, with NVMe available via the systems’ M.2 2280 M-Key, while further function can be attained by way of a SIM card slot.
AAEON is an industrial AI hardware pioneer with a rich history of providing solutions for AI computing at the edge that feature the NVIDIA Jetson platform, as illustrated by its status as an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.
Pricing and SKU details for both the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI are now available through AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the BOXER-8653AI and BOXER-8623AI, please visit the AAEON website or contact your AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
