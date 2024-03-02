From Watching Reality TV Home Renovations to Transforming Real Lives and Communities

Five years ago, Will and Alexis Stevens were living paycheck to paycheck. Like many couples, they wanted a better quality of life for their family. Will had spent 31 years working as a supervisor for Conrail, a freight railroad in New Jersey and Alexis was working in corporate finance. They started to consider real estate investment after the nudging of a friend and the encouragement continued through a commercial on