America's First Single Swifties Party, Sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, World's Largest Non-Profit Singles Organization
Taylor Swift has found love. Her single fans deserve their own Travis Kelce.
San Francisco, CA, March 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- America’s first-ever Single Swifties Party take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, 7pm, at Madare, one of San Francisco’s most luxurious nightclubs, at 46 Minna Street.
“Taylor Swift may be legally single, says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, “but she is not alone and without a loving partner. Every single Swiftie deserves to meet her own Travis Kelce. Hopefully they will do so at this fun party.”
The party is a fundraiser for The Seva Foundation to restore sight to the blind. 100% of proceeds go to finance cataract surgeries in the poor countries of the world, at an average cost of only $50 per sight-restoring operation.
The party features dancing to Taylor Swift’s most popular hits, plus a Taylor Swift Lookalike Contest, with many prizes. The Grand Prize is a set of Dating Coaching Sessions with It’s Just Lunch, America’s foremost matchmaking service, valued at $800. There will also be a raffle for a free Its Just Lunch membership. Bachelors are encouraged to come as Travis Kelce, with prizes for the best outfits. Adults of all ages (21+) welcome.
This party is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; The Professionals Guild; Your Asian Connection; and by many other singles organizations and meetups. The cost is $10/advance or $20/door. Anyone wishing a discount or info about many other singles parties may visit thepartyhotline.com.
Contact: Tom Andrews, 415-479-3800
