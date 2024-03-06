Biomed Industries to Present Groundbreaking Research at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference
San Jose, CA, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, is set to present three significant papers at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 5 to 9.
The presentations by Biomed include:
· Neurogenesis and Clinical Trials Of NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease and Major Depressive Disorder
· A Phase 3 Clinical Protocol to Study the Safety and Efficacy Of NA-831 in Combination with Lecanemab In Subjects with Early Alzheimer's Disease
· What does Amyloid-Beta (Aβ) have to do with Alzheimer's Disease? A History of Failure
AD/PD™ 2024 attracts leading medical and scientific professionals worldwide and serves as a pivotal platform for disseminating cutting-edge research on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and related neurodegenerative diseases. The conference, renowned for its exploration of disease mechanisms and advancements in treatment, emphasizes prevention and therapy strategies across various neurodegenerative conditions.
“We are excited to present our research on Neurogenesis as a rapidly emerging alternative to current therapeutic approaches in Alzheimer’s Disease. Both the safety and efficacy of NA-831 in our Phase 2 clinical trial has shown results that far exceed the recently FDA approved drugs for AD.” said Lloyd Tran, Founder and CEO of Biomed Industries. He continued: “As it has become increasingly clear that new approaches are needed, we stand at the forefront of this new frontier.”
Biomed is soon to conduct a Phase 2B Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial and a Phase 3 trial of NA-831 for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), with plan seek FDA approval of NA-831 for treatment of both AD and MDD.
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering bio-pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes Obesity, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile X.
For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com
The presentations by Biomed include:
· Neurogenesis and Clinical Trials Of NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease and Major Depressive Disorder
· A Phase 3 Clinical Protocol to Study the Safety and Efficacy Of NA-831 in Combination with Lecanemab In Subjects with Early Alzheimer's Disease
· What does Amyloid-Beta (Aβ) have to do with Alzheimer's Disease? A History of Failure
AD/PD™ 2024 attracts leading medical and scientific professionals worldwide and serves as a pivotal platform for disseminating cutting-edge research on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and related neurodegenerative diseases. The conference, renowned for its exploration of disease mechanisms and advancements in treatment, emphasizes prevention and therapy strategies across various neurodegenerative conditions.
“We are excited to present our research on Neurogenesis as a rapidly emerging alternative to current therapeutic approaches in Alzheimer’s Disease. Both the safety and efficacy of NA-831 in our Phase 2 clinical trial has shown results that far exceed the recently FDA approved drugs for AD.” said Lloyd Tran, Founder and CEO of Biomed Industries. He continued: “As it has become increasingly clear that new approaches are needed, we stand at the forefront of this new frontier.”
Biomed is soon to conduct a Phase 2B Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial and a Phase 3 trial of NA-831 for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), with plan seek FDA approval of NA-831 for treatment of both AD and MDD.
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering bio-pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel drug therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes Obesity, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile X.
For further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com
Contact
Biomed Industries, Inc.Contact
Michael Willis
800-824-5135
www.biomedind.com
Michael Willis
800-824-5135
www.biomedind.com
Categories