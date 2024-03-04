KIB Partners with Christ Church “516 Students” for Cleanup
Irving, TX, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Feb. 24, members of the Christ Church “516 Students” Youth Ministry conducted a cleanup of the neighborhood south of the church, located at 1750 E. Airport Freeway.
Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) provided all the cleanup supplies for the group, including volunteer vests, litter grabbers, gloves, trash bags and blue recycling bags.
The team consisted of 27 youth and 6 adult mentors who collected 86 pounds of litter, completing the cleanup in 66 hours of volunteer service. The project was part of the annual “DNOW” weekend retreat for students between sixth and twelfth grades.
“Our 516 Students have enjoyed partnering with Keep Irving Beautiful for several years,” said KIB Board member Brian Bunch, who also is the Christ Church Student Pastor and event organizer. “The DNOW weekend retreat always includes a service project component because we feel that giving back to our community is an important part of what we do. The students enjoy getting outside and working together to help make a positive impact.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
