BAM Family Law Attorneys Listed in Colorado Super Lawyers® 2024
Heather Broxterman and Allison Derschang, attorneys at Denver-based BAM Family Law, have been named to the 2024 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.
Denver, CO, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law announced today that two of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the 2024 list of Colorado Super Lawyers.
Senior Counsel Heather Broxterman was named to Colorado Super Lawyers, while Associate Allison Derschang was named to the Colorado Rising Stars 2024® list, which recognizes the state’s top up-and-coming attorneys.
The Super Lawyers list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.
Rising Stars are attorneys 40 years or younger who have been practicing for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are named to the Rising Stars list.
Both attorneys, who have been named to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists on multiple occasions, are recognized for Family Law.
About BAM Family Law
BAM Family Law is a Denver-based family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve its clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way. For more information please go to BAMfamlaw.com.
Senior Counsel Heather Broxterman was named to Colorado Super Lawyers, while Associate Allison Derschang was named to the Colorado Rising Stars 2024® list, which recognizes the state’s top up-and-coming attorneys.
The Super Lawyers list, compiled annually by Super Lawyers magazine, features attorneys in each state, from more than 70 practice areas, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. The final published list of Colorado Super Lawyers represents no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state.
Rising Stars are attorneys 40 years or younger who have been practicing for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are named to the Rising Stars list.
Both attorneys, who have been named to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists on multiple occasions, are recognized for Family Law.
About BAM Family Law
BAM Family Law is a Denver-based family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve its clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way. For more information please go to BAMfamlaw.com.
Contact
Agency 33Contact
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
agency33.com
303-331-6432
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
agency33.com
303-331-6432
Categories