30th Annual General Schwarzkopf Memorial Sporting Clays Classic to Benefit Children's Home Network
Tampa, FL, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Children’s Home Network is hosting its 30th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Memorial Sporting Clays Classic on Saturday, March 23 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O’ Lakes. Thanks to the hard work of the volunteer event committee and the continuing support of the Schwarzkopf family, this event has raised over $2 million for Children’s Home Network.
Known as one of the longest running clay shoots in the state of Florida, the event includes breakfast, shooter giveaways, lunch, and an awards ceremony emceed by Capt. Mike Anderson of Reel Animals. Shooters and spectators can also participate in a live auction, as well as a card draw for a chance to win fabulous prizes including shooting and outdoor equipment, camping gear, gift certificates and more. Major sponsors for the event include Absolutely Amazing Refinishing, Publix Super Markets Charities, and The Mosaic Company.
General H. Norman Schwarzkopf was a long-time supporter of the Children’s Home Network, and he held its mission to help the children and families of Tampa Bay near to his heart. He and his family supported the Sporting Clays Classic beginning in 1995, and the event was renamed in his memory after his untimely passing in 2012. The Schwarzkopf family continues to support and participate in the Sporting Clays Classic in his honor.
To learn more about the Children’s Home Network and the Sporting Clays Classic, or to register a team for the event, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org or contact Lauren Miller, Event and Community Engagement Manager at Lmiller@childrenshomenetwork.org.
Lauren Miller
Lauren Miller
