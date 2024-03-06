QNAP Releases NetBak PC Agent, a License-free Windows® PC/Server Backup Solution
Restore a full system or specific folders/files in different backup versions.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today officially launched NetBak PC Agent, a license-free full system backup solution for Windows®. NetBak PC Agent is a utility that requires Hyper Data Protector, a NAS application which support endpoint devices backup (including VMs, Windows® PCs and servers), to be installed on the user’s NAS.
Existing NetBak Replicator users are encouraged to switch to NetBak PC Agent to enjoy a modern user interface and block-based backup for full systems, drives, folders, or files. Besides backup format updates, NetBak PC Agent supports new features such as:
Bare-metal restoration: Restore a full PC/server system by creating a USB boot disk.
Synthetic Incremental Backup: Reduce backup/restore time with QNAP’s game-changing Synthetic Incremental Backup technology to increase IT efficiency and end-user productivity, helping to maintain data integrity by reducing RTO and RPO.
Backup Explorer: Use the intuitive user interface of Backup Explorer on Hyper Data Protector to find a specific folder or file in various backup versions and restore them to client devices.
Scheduled backup: Once users set backup rules, NetBak PC Agent does the rest.
System backup restoration destination: Both local and remote site supported.
"NetBak PC Agent simplifies complicated backup tasks and greatly saves backup/restore time for not only IT professionals but also for personal users. NetBak PC Agent relieves the pain points of traditional backup scenarios, featuring global deduplication, backup scheduling, and recovery compression,” said Bobby Chen, Product Manager of QNAP.
System Requirements
x86-based NAS (Intel or AMD); 4GB RAM (or more); QTS 4.5.4 (or later) or QuTS hero h4.5.4 (or later)
Supported Operating Systems
Windows® 10, Windows® 11, Windows® Server 2016, 2019, 2022
Availability
NetBak PC Agent can be downloaded from QNAP Utilities and Hyper Data Protector can be downloaded from the QTS App Center.
For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
