Yangi Selects GDM as Manufacturing Partner to Scale Up Delivery of Dry Forming Packaging Technology, Cellera™
Varberg, Sweden, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On September 25, 2023, Yangi officially launched Cellera™, a state-of-the-art patent-pending machine technology platform for cellulose dry fibre formed packaging which is up and running in Yangi’s 3000 sqm new state-of-the-art production facility in Varberg, Sweden.
Today, Yangi is excited to announce that after an extensive evaluation, they have found the perfect scaling partner in GDM, a Coesia company and worldwide leader in industrial market solutions for the disposable hygiene industry. By joining forces with GDM, Yangi now has a powerhouse partner to enhance its market presence and ensure seamless integration of its sustainable technology into various industries.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards scaling Yangi's groundbreaking technology, bringing forth a new era in sustainable innovation. It signifies a commitment to making sustainable solutions more accessible and impactful globally,” says Johann Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Yangi. “With its proven track record in industrial market solutions, GDM is poised to provide the necessary capabilities and network for the large-scale implementation of Yangi's innovative technology," he continues.
Bolstered by a well-established and highly regarded manufacturing partner, Yangi is now primed to commercialize its cutting-edge dry fibre forming technology. Yangi offers a complete solution to packaging producers and brands via their advanced Cellera machine platform and customized packages of value-added services such as consulting services for packaging designs and material on subscription.
On the other hand, GDM offers 30 years of expertise in designing and engineering cutting-edge converting solutions for various markets. Additionally, as part of Coesia - a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, - GDM can leverage a global presence, enabling faster scaling and valuable networking opportunities.
Together, this partnership promises a synergistic approach, combining Yangi's technical prowess with GDM's expertise to drive the successful deployment of groundbreaking technology.
“GDM’s expertise is crucial in ensuring the successful integration and widespread adoption of Yangi's fibre-based technology. Together, these complementary contributions create a synergy that will revolutionize the industry,” says Hanna Rüdel, Chief Commercial Officer of Yangi.
“Innovation is a day-to-day business at GDM. From designing new production processes to devising innovative ideas to handle greener raw materials, we are committed to always delivering avant-garde solutions. Joining forces with Yangi just came naturally: our partnership is set to positively impact the packaging industry, from a technological and environmental perspective,” states Luca Aiolfi, Chief Executive Officer of GDM.
The partnership between Yangi and GDM represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable packaging solutions. By combining their strengths, these industry leaders are set to make a lasting impact on the global landscape, offering innovative and scalable solutions for a more sustainable future.
About Yangi™ AB
Yangi is a global sustainable packaging solutions company that develops fibre-based technologies and materials by unlocking the packaging value chain through partnerships. They are reshaping the world of packaging with their revolutionary manufacturing technology and next-generation fibre-based solutions. Building on decades of innovation from several R&D projects, some of them originating from the mid-90s, Yangi seized the opportunity to secure the technology and continue building on years of knowledge. With a dedicated and talented team, hundreds of collaborations within the packaging value chain, and several machine iterations, Yangi perfected the technology and simplified the transition to dry forming for brands and packaging producers. Yangi is your pioneering and innovative partner in dry forming technology and an established partner in sustainable packaging. To learn more, visit www.yangi.se.
About GDM
GDM is an Italian company, part of Coesia group, worldwide leader in industrial market solutions for Disposable Hygiene & Health Care Industries. Driven by knowledge and passion for innovation, they are reliable technological & consulting partners throughout the entire value chain. From product development, through machinery supply, to customer service, GDM offers state-of-the-art turnkey solutions and provides manufacturers with the benefits of a single source supplier. To learn more, visit https://www.gdm-spa.com/
