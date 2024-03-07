Evenness Appoints Bhuva Shakti as Co-founder, Director, and Fractional Chief Product and Sustainability Officer

Evenness, an AI-powered infrastructure provider for cross-platform accessible and sustainable design, and web accessibility compliance, including AR/VR, Spatial Computing, and Gaming, today announces the appointment of Bhuva Shakti as a Co-founder, member of the Board of Directors, and fractional Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, effective March 1, 2024.