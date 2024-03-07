Evenness Appoints Bhuva Shakti as Co-founder, Director, and Fractional Chief Product and Sustainability Officer
Evenness, an AI-powered infrastructure provider for cross-platform accessible and sustainable design, and web accessibility compliance, including AR/VR, Spatial Computing, and Gaming, today announces the appointment of Bhuva Shakti as a Co-founder, member of the Board of Directors, and fractional Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, effective March 1, 2024.
Atlanta, GA, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Evenness is dedicated to shaping the collaborative and inclusive landscape of tomorrow through low-code/no-code accessible and sustainable design of web interfaces and interactive experiences. The company's impact strategy focuses on minimizing the web accessibility divide by developing innovative products and solutions that are environmentally friendly and tailored to the unique health profiles of internet users for learning, creating, and connecting. By utilizing Generative AI and Dynamic Data, and prioritizing Net Zero architecture, Evenness supports its Web2 and Web3 clients in analyzing, improving, and monitoring user experience and engagement, while becoming fully adherent to Web Accessibility standards and mitigating litigation risks.
“With sustainable architecture and design among the foundational pillars for web accessibility, Bhuva Shakti’s appointment reflects the increasing importance of the chief product and sustainability officer's role in achieving net-zero outcomes and driving growth,” -Eve Logunova-Parker, Founder and CEO at Evenness.
With a remarkable 25-year tenure on Wall Street, an MBA from Columbia University, and two graduate diplomas in Computer Science and Software Engineering, Bhuva Shakti has steered large-scale client transformation programs and spearheaded the launch of numerous technology products in the investment banking, capital markets risk, and regulatory compliance sectors. She will assume responsibility for Evenness’ product strategy and sustainable practices, aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance, and the net-zero commitment. Prior to her new appointment, Bhuva Shakti has been involved with Evenness since its inception, initially as an early-stage investor and Advisor.
In addition to her new role at Evenness, Bhuva Shakti serves as a Startups Advisor and Impact Investor at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a G20 collaboration for science, technology, and innovation that empowers global economies and expands financial inclusion. She also serves as the Chief Ethics & Culture Officer and global management board director at Women in AI, a non-profit community of leaders in artificial intelligence and data science aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Bhuva Shakti’s appointment as a Co-founder, member of the Board of Directors, and fractional Chief Product and Sustainability Officer marks a significant milestone in Evenness's journey. Her expertise and leadership are set to propel Evenness forward in its mission of shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Paula Bruno
hey [at] evenness [dot] rocks
+1.424.466.0029
About Evenness:
Evenness pioneers web accessible cross-platform design for websites, web apps, and immersive experiences. Founded in the Netherlands in 2020, and scaled to the US in 2022, it provides its clients AI-powered infrastructure for accessible and sustainable low-code/no-code design and cross-platform web accessibility compliance, including AR/VR, Spatial Computing, and Gaming.
Evenness’ mission is to shape the collaborative landscape of tomorrow through accessible design and sustainable innovation for learning, creating, and connecting. Our business strategy aims at driving sustainable and responsible growth for our clients, their consumers, and ourselves, while contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive digital world.
For more information, visit evenness [dot] rocks
